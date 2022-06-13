January death in Eyota from 'cocaine and fentanyl'

ROCHESTER — Law enforcement has released the cause of death of a 43-year-old man found deceased, Jan. 15, 2022, in an Eyota garage.

Lab results for Anthony Holzer lists his death from the toxic effects of cocaine and fentanyl, according to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. James Schueller.

Holzer and 38-year-old Brandon Mueller died after being found unconscious in the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2022, in a garage in the 500 block of Canyon Lane Northwest in Eyota.

Schueller said days after Mueller death's that while carbon monoxide had been considered a possible cause of death, a medical examiner with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office had ruled it out as a cause of Mueller's death.

Emergency responders were called to the home about 1:05 a.m. after a resident of the home found the three in the garage and they were unresponsive.

Mueller was pronounced dead at the residence about 2:45 a.m. while Holzer and the third man were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.