Kenneth Janz named Winona State University interim president after Olson's appointment to chancellor

His appointment becomes effective Aug. 1 while the search for a permanent president begins in the fall.

Kenneth Janz.png
Kenneth Janz was appointed interim president of Winona State University in June 2023. The appointment becomes effective Aug. 1, 2023.
Contributed / Winona State University
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Today at 4:46 PM

WINONA – Kenneth Janz has been named interim president of Winona State University by the Minnesota Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees, the board announced today June 21, 2023.

Janz’s appointment comes a month after current WSU President Scott Olson was named chancellor of Minnesota State.

Janz has served WSU since 2008 as associate vice president for academic affairs and CIO. The role of dean of the library was added to his responsibilities in 2015.

“Ken Janz is well regarded by faculty and leadership and has garnered the respect and trust of the broader Winona State University during his time at WSU,” said Devinder Malhotra, Minnesota State chancellor. “Both Chancellor Designate Olson and I are confident that he will provide effective and strong leadership to the university through this transition period.”

Janz’s appointment becomes effective Aug. 1, 2023. The search for a permanent WSU president will be launched in the fall.

Janz’s previous job includes serving as the director of the Center for Instruction, Research and Technology at Indiana State University. He holds bachelor’s degrees from Dickinson State University (N.D.), a master’s degree from North Dakota State University, and a doctorate from Indiana State University.

Winona State University is a regional public university with campuses in Winona and Rochester. More than half of its students are Minnesota residents, and the university hots international students from 42 countries.

Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
