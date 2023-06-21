Kenneth Janz named Winona State University interim president after Olson's appointment to chancellor

WINONA – Kenneth Janz has been named interim president of Winona State University by the Minnesota Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees, the board announced today June 21, 2023.

Janz’s appointment comes a month after current WSU President Scott Olson was named chancellor of Minnesota State.

Janz has served WSU since 2008 as associate vice president for academic affairs and CIO. The role of dean of the library was added to his responsibilities in 2015.

“Ken Janz is well regarded by faculty and leadership and has garnered the respect and trust of the broader Winona State University during his time at WSU,” said Devinder Malhotra, Minnesota State chancellor. “Both Chancellor Designate Olson and I are confident that he will provide effective and strong leadership to the university through this transition period.”

Janz’s appointment becomes effective Aug. 1, 2023. The search for a permanent WSU president will be launched in the fall.

Janz’s previous job includes serving as the director of the Center for Instruction, Research and Technology at Indiana State University. He holds bachelor’s degrees from Dickinson State University (N.D.), a master’s degree from North Dakota State University, and a doctorate from Indiana State University.

Winona State University is a regional public university with campuses in Winona and Rochester. More than half of its students are Minnesota residents, and the university hots international students from 42 countries.