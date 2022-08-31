Jared Kushner has surgery for cancer after Mayo Clinic visit

ROCHESTER — Jared Kushner underwent thyroid surgery last week after a visit to Mayo Clinic on Aug. 8, 2022, determined that a second surgery was needed.

Reuters reported the second thyroid surgery occurred late last week. Kushner, the son-in-law and former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, is expected to make a full recovery, according to Reuters.

Kushner revealed in his book, “Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” that he had surgery as a part of treatment for thyroid cancer in 2019, while serving in Trump’s White House.

The surgery comes weeks after Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, were spotted in downtown Rochester on Aug. 8 by a Post Bulletin photographer . A Daily Mail article said the couple were in Rochester for a medical checkup concerning Kushner’s thyroid cancer.