Jensen to campaign for governor at Kathy's Pub in Rochester
The event runs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER – Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen will be campaigning in Rochester this weekend.
Jensen will be holding a “meet and greet” from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Kathy’s Pub, 307 Broadway Ave. There will be time for questions and discussion.
Jensen, a former state senator, is running against DFL Gov. Tim Walz for the governor’s seat.
Law enforcement allegedly found close to 100 grams of methamphetamine in her apartment after she refused to leave a grease fire that started while she was making mozzarella sticks.
Pushcart-nominated author Richie Swanson will read his short story "Eden Never Heard" in Winona on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Brian Russel Bird, 48, of LeRoy, is accused of raping a woman last year in a Rochester hotel room with the help of Kendra Ann Gusa, 20, of Rochester. Both are facing significant felony charges related to the incident.
Lincoln is one of 297 schools throughout the nation to receive the designation this year.