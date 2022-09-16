Jensen to campaign for governor at Kathy's Pub in Rochester

ROCHESTER – Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen will be campaigning in Rochester this weekend.

Jensen will be holding a “meet and greet” from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Kathy’s Pub, 307 Broadway Ave. There will be time for questions and discussion.

Jensen, a former state senator, is running against DFL Gov. Tim Walz for the governor’s seat.