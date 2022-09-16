We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Jensen to campaign for governor at Kathy's Pub in Rochester

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Minnesota State Republican Convention
Scott Jensen speaks after being endorsed for governor during the Minnesota State Republican Convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
September 16, 2022 02:04 PM
ROCHESTER – Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen will be campaigning in Rochester this weekend.

Jensen will be holding a “meet and greet” from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Kathy’s Pub, 307 Broadway Ave. There will be time for questions and discussion.

Jensen, a former state senator, is running against DFL Gov. Tim Walz for the governor’s seat.

