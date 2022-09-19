Jensen touts medical freedom in Rochester visit

ROCHESTER — Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen said Sunday patients and their doctors deserve freedom to make choices in their treatments.

Jensen was speaking generally and about COVID-19 treatments but didn’t clarify if his remarks apply to a woman's right to abortion care.

Jensen, a family physician from Chaska, told a group of nearly 100 supporters at a rooftop meet-and-greet at Kathy’s Pub on Sunday he doesn’t want to be limited in his ability to help patients seeking treatment for COVID-19.

Jensen has five times been investigated by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice for multiple reasons including promoting use of the drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

“I don’t want my license investigated again, I don’t want to lose my license,” he said. “I want to be a family doctor.”

Whether that freedom would apply to women seeking abortion care or physicians performing abortion procedures, Jensen said the issue isn’t part of the upcoming November election.

“The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled on that,” he said.

However, Jensen said if he was elected he would address those concerns.

“That will be part of the discussion,” Jensen said. “But I think, for Minnesota, it’s clearly not on the ballot, but what is on the ballot is to fight inflation, crime and education.”

Jensen has also publicly opposed vaccine mandates and has been critical of the pharmaceutical companies that, he said, saw a financial boon without any liability in the COVID vaccines.

Jensen kicked off the event talking about education saying teachers need more support and parents need to be involved in their children’s education.

“We don’t want the new normal to be kids indoctrinated in school,” he said. “We’re not interested in kids who are burdened with the idea that things are easy for you because of this or things are harder for you because of that.”

Jensen said a proposal by incumbent Gov. Tim Walz to raise Minnesota’s gas tax would contribute to the already rising burdens inflation has putting on Minnesotans.

He said Walz’s clean energy initiatives fall short on the existing technologies.

“We can’t have our wants exceed our technological capabilities,” Jensen said.

He specifically aimed at Walz’s goals for the percentage of cars in Minnesota to be electric. Under the plan unveiled last week , Walz calls for 20% of Minnesota's cars to be electric by 2030.

“We’re doing virtue signaling; we’re saying, ‘I would like to have a green energy base.’ Well so would I,” Jensen said. “I would also like ice cream cones to fall out of the sky tomorrow too.”

Scott Jensen, the GOP candidate for governor and Chaska physician, speaks to a crowd of nearly 100 people at the Kathy's Pub rooftop in downtown Rochester Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Jensen promised to support law enforcement including tripling the size of the Minneapolis police force. Jensen said incarceration should continue to serve as a deterrent for other crimes.

In a report released Friday, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported a record number of murders in Minnesota for the second consecutive year.

“We have a lawlessness never seen before in the state,” Jensen said.

The BCA released its 2021 uniform crime report showing a 21.6% increase in violent crime across the state.

Jensen and Walz are scheduled to face off in a debate in Rochester Oct. 18, 2022, at KTTC-TV.