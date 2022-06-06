Jerk King lawsuit against city and DMCC dismissed

ROCHESTER — A restaurant’s lawsuit alleging Peace Plaza renovations interfered with its ability to operate and and included racial discrimination has been dismissed.

District Court judge Christina Stevens ruled that claims by the Toronto-based Jerk King restaurant lacked evidence or legal standing.

“A district court must dismiss an action based on a plaintiff’s failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted,” she wrote in the ruling that outlined a lack of facts to support the lawsuit.

On Nov. 8, 2021, Jerk King’s attorney, William French of Rochester, filed the lawsuit alleging actions by the city of Rochester and the state’s Destination Medical Center Corp. hindered the restaurant's ability to operate after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Jerk King opened at 21 First St. SW in 2019 and operated until it closed in early 2020, due to pandemic-related restrictions.

Peace Plaza renovations started during the closure and included a variety of fences and other construction-related barriers in the plaza and along two blocks of First Avenue,

In its lawsuit, Jerk King also alleged the city offered a nearby white-owned business financial assistance during the construction, while not offering the same to Jerk King, whose owner is Black.

Stevens pointed out fences and signs that Jerk King alleges discouraged potential customers from visiting the business were placed by contractors, rather than the city or DMC representatives.

She said Jerk King failed to show that the city or DMCC, through DMC Economic Development Agency staff, directed the specific barriers to be put into place.

Stevens said the lawsuit also failed to present specific details regarding loss of business that occurred due to the barriers.

On the business’ claim of racial discrimination, Stevens states a business cannot have a specific racial identity. Since the lawsuit was filed by the business as a corporation, rather than the company’s president, Johnson Osei, she said it lacks standing.

Additionally, she said the allegation that a white-owned business received financial help failed to identify the business and lacked facts to detail the claim.

Signs for a new restaurant, Opa!, fill a store front window at Peace Plaza on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

While Jerk King remains closed, Osei has plans for a new restaurant at the site.

He is the driving force behind bringing Opa!, a chain of Greek restaurants in Canada, to the Med City. Signs announcing plans for an Opa! restaurant at the Peace Plaza location appeared in windows last month as the city and DMC EDA were preparing to celebrate the plaza renovations.