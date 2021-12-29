SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Jewelry stolen from Southeast Rochester in afternoon burglary

The apartment's two residents returned home Tuesday to find that their door had been kicked in.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Police lights
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 29, 2021 08:45 AM
Two Rochester residents returned home to their Southeast Rochester apartment Tuesday evening to find their door kicked in and jewelry missing.

Rochester police were called about 8 p.m. to the 1400 block of 10th Avenue Southeast for a report of a burglary. The apartment's two residents, a 22-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, reported they were gone from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and returned home to find the front door kicked in, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Approximately $2,000 worth of jewelry was reported stolen.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
