99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Jewish holiday Purim to be celebrated by Chabad on Monday

The costume-themed event celebrates a decree ending the extermination of Jewish people throughout the Persian empire.

4db4b2ff4b0bce3095cea6769d759b8f.jpg
Families celebrate the Jewish holiday Purim in 2019.
Post Bulletin file photo
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
March 04, 2023 12:48 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s annual Royal Purim Party Celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 6 at Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area.

The annual event is a community-wide program, and all are welcome to join, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background. The cost is $20 for adults and $15 for children.

The gathering is hosted and organized by Chabad of Southern Minnesota, which gives a creative twist to the celebration of Purim, a holiday that commemorates the Jewish people’s salvation in ancient Persia. The festivities will include a Megillah reading, royal buffet, magic show, balloon artist, children’s craft corner and photo booth.

Also Read
December Teacher of the Month - Susan Peterson
Local
Zumbrota-Mazeppa teacher Susan Peterson uses music for life lessons
Peterson is the Post Bulletin Teacher of the Month for December. Nominate your favorite teacher with the attached form in the story.
March 04, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Altura woman injured in Friday night crash on Highway 14
The driver had non-life threatening injuries.
March 04, 2023 08:38 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Elegbede Wedding
Exclusive
Local
A wedding worth the wait: Rochester couple's Nigerian nuptials honor their lives
Prior to the first wedding, “You’re hoping, you’re planning but you are not sure,” said Audrey Elegbede. “We knew the outcome of this. I could just enjoy it.”
March 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

Considered the most joyous date on the Jewish calendar, the holiday commemorates the abolition in 356 B.C.E of a decree calling for the extermination of the Jewish people throughout the Persian empire.

This year’s Purim celebration carries added significance as Jewish communities worldwide celebrate the Year of Hakhel or “Gathering,” marked with Jewish gatherers focused on unity, Torah learning and practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Purim is a time to celebrate as a community, to gather together – adults and children – to hear the story of our survival as a people,” said Rabbi Shloime Greene, executive vice president of Chabad of Southern Minnesota.

Purim is observed with the reading of Megillah (Scroll of Esther), which recounts the story of the Purim miracle, gifting food gifts to friends, giving charity to the needy and enjoying a festive Purim meal. Children and adults traditionally wear costumes, an allusion to God’s hand in the Purim miracle, which was disguised by natural events.

In the spirit of Purim, participants are encouraged to come in royalty-themed costumes.

Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
IMG_9760 (2).JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Preston poet sees first book as sweet victory over hard times
March 04, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Marilyn Schiller
Exclusive
Health
Rochester reacts: Medical costs have risen faster than any other cost area
March 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Untitled design.png
Business
Local construction experts join forces to form new commercial design-build firm
March 03, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
AD5D55B4-6FE9-44B9-893E-7197C7E6B3EB.jpeg
Prep
Hayfield girls ride strong second half to roll past injury depleted Lanesboro
March 04, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
McKenna Hendrickson
Prep
GMLOS wrestler McKenna Hendrickson hoping to win state for recovering father and basketball lover mother
March 04, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
State wrestling
Prep
Mayo's Sheehan advances to semifinals; K-M sends three as part of solid day for area in Class AA
March 03, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
State wrestling
Prep
Section One to be well-represented in Class A wrestling semifinals
March 03, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten