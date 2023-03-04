Jewish holiday Purim to be celebrated by Chabad on Monday

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s annual Royal Purim Party Celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 6 at Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area.

The annual event is a community-wide program, and all are welcome to join, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background. The cost is $20 for adults and $15 for children.

The gathering is hosted and organized by Chabad of Southern Minnesota, which gives a creative twist to the celebration of Purim, a holiday that commemorates the Jewish people’s salvation in ancient Persia. The festivities will include a Megillah reading, royal buffet, magic show, balloon artist, children’s craft corner and photo booth.

Considered the most joyous date on the Jewish calendar, the holiday commemorates the abolition in 356 B.C.E of a decree calling for the extermination of the Jewish people throughout the Persian empire.

This year’s Purim celebration carries added significance as Jewish communities worldwide celebrate the Year of Hakhel or “Gathering,” marked with Jewish gatherers focused on unity, Torah learning and practice.

“Purim is a time to celebrate as a community, to gather together – adults and children – to hear the story of our survival as a people,” said Rabbi Shloime Greene, executive vice president of Chabad of Southern Minnesota.

Purim is observed with the reading of Megillah (Scroll of Esther), which recounts the story of the Purim miracle, gifting food gifts to friends, giving charity to the needy and enjoying a festive Purim meal. Children and adults traditionally wear costumes, an allusion to God’s hand in the Purim miracle, which was disguised by natural events.

In the spirit of Purim, participants are encouraged to come in royalty-themed costumes.