Jim Gaffigan announced new dates for The Pale Tourist, arena and theatre world tour, and Rochester is on the list.
He's an actor, writer, producer, four-time Grammy nominated comedian, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy top touring performer, and multi-platinum selling father of five.
Gaffigan will perform Friday, Oct. 2 at Mayo Civic Center Arena in Rochester.
2019 was Gaffigan’s biggest year to date with eight films opening. Three of the films premiered at the Sundance Film Festival including Troop Zero (Viola Davis, Allison Janney), Them That Follow (Olivia Coleman, Walton Goggins) and Light From Light (Marin Ireland) – with many festival goers calling Gaffigan the “King of Sundance.” He debuted in his first two leading roles in the comedy Being Frank and the thriller, American Dreamer, which are now available for download. Additionally, Troop Zero will soon be released by Amazon Studios.
Also in 2019, Gaffigan recently released his unprecedented 7th stand up special, Quality Time with Amazon making history as their first original comedy special.
Gaffigan is one of only ten comedians in history to sell out the famed Madison Square Garden arena and he opened for Pope Francis in front of one million-plus people in Philadelphia, during the Pope’s visit to the US in 2016. Gaffigan regularly does humorous commentaries on CBS Sunday and last year he served as master of ceremony at The Al Smith Memorial dinner. He was also recently named one of the world’s highest grossing comedians by Forbes, and streaming site Pandora announced Gaffigan as their most popular comic with over 647 million spins to date.
Tickets for The Pale Tourist will go on-sale to the public Friday, Feb. 7. Tickets will be available at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and ticketmaster.com.