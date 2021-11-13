SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

John Adams 6th graders moving to distance learning due to COVID-19

John Adams middle school principal Brant Goetz said in a letter to parents Friday night that sixth graders will be moved to distance learning for two weeks, with a plan to return to in-person learning set for Nov. 29.

Rochester Public Schools RPS logo
Rochester Public Schools
By Post Bulletin staff report
November 12, 2021 07:17 PM
John Adams Middle School sixth graders will be moved to distance learning for two weeks due to the number of students affected by COVID-19, Principal Brant Goetz said in a letter to parents Friday night.

Students will return to classes Monday, Nov. 29.

Read the full letter here:

Greetings JA 6 th Grade Families:

Our entire 6 th grade will be moving temporarily to distance learning beginning on Monday, November 15 th for two weeks. This means all of our students will be in distance learning (with live instruction from home) Monday, November 15 through Wednesday, November 24. Students will return back to our classroom on Monday, November 29.This decision was made due to the number of students in the classroom who are currently absent or ill due to COVID-19 symptoms.

The District and JA administration will continue to monitor COVID-19 at our school. At this time, we do not need to move any other classes or grades to distance learning.

Students should login through Google Classroom, assignments and Google Meets will be posted. Please be patient, as teachers will be planning and transitioning on Monday. Learning will occur synchronously (live) during regular school hours. If students need technology they will be able to pick up their district-issued device at Door 1 at John Adams. Please call ahead so we can try to make for an easy pick up. 328-5700.

We appreciate your partnership in education. Please contact me with any additional questions.

Sincerely,

Brant Goetz

Principal

