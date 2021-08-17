'John Marshall' could have been 'Alexander Hamilton'

If the Rochester School Board had possessed just a bit more foresight, high school students in the city could be singing and dancing to the beats of the Broadway hit “Hamilton” at pep rallies.

That’s because in 1956, when it came time to choose a name for the brand-new high school being built in the northwest part of town, students at what was then Rochester High School submitted to the board 13 potential names for the school.

The top five were, in order of student preference: John Marshall, Benjamin Franklin, Roosevelt (whether Theodore, Franklin or Eleanor was not specified), Alexander Hamilton, and Frank B. Kellogg.

The students had submitted the names during their homeroom sessions, and that of John Marshall, the powerful Supreme Court justice, bubbled to the top. (The No. 13 and thus least-popular name on the list, interestingly enough, was “Mayo Memorial.”)

The final decision on a name for the new school was made at a meeting on April 13, 1956. The school board was initially split on whether to opt for John Marshall or Benjamin Franklin. In the end, John Marshall was the unanimous choice — a happy coincidence of school board members and high school pupils seeing eye-to-eye.

But there was no intention to call the new school “John Marshall High School.” Instead, the board made clear, the new school was to be “Rochester High School in the John Marshall Building,” according to the Post Bulletin.

Up to that point, the city’s lone public high school had long been known simply as Rochester High School. Before the new John Marshall Building opened, Rochester High School was based at the Coffman Building in the heart of downtown.

In 1955, N.D. Cory, the superintendent of schools, told The Rocket, the RHS student newspaper, that it was customary to name public school buildings. He invited suggestions for the new high school.

“Any name submitted, which is appropriate, significant and well-thought-out, will be given to the board of education for final consideration,” he said.

The list submitted by the students was certainly appropriate and respectful, given the standards of the time. Franklin was viewed as the quintessential multitalented 18th-century American. The Roosevelt name was synonymous with America around the world. Hamilton designed the U.S. economic system. And Kellogg was a former Rochester attorney who had received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1929.

Former Supreme Court Justice John Marshall. Contributed

Marshall, of course, was chief justice of the Supreme Court from 1801 to 1835. Like Hamilton and George Washington, he favored a strong central government. That stance was at odds with his fellow Virginians, including Thomas Jefferson, who favored a small national government.

Marshall and Jefferson agreed on one thing: Both claimed to abhor slavery. However, both men also continued to own slaves and to fret about a future population of free Blacks in white America. Marshall supported returning “the descendants of Africans in these United States to the land of their ancestors.”

Against that backdrop, there is reportedly a group of local citizens organizing to propose that the name of the school be changed or modified in some way.

Meanwhile, from the original 1956 list of potential school names, Franklin is now a Rochester elementary school, Kellogg is a Rochester middle school, Mayo is a Rochester high school, and Eleanor Roosevelt was rejected as a name for what became Century High School.

But the name of Alexander Hamilton — that scrappy, hungry immigrant of Broadway fame — is still available.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.