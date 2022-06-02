SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

John Marshall High School Class of 2022: Top Graduates

Top graduates submitted by John Marshall High School.

John Marshall Top Grads.png
By Staff reports
June 02, 2022 08:00 AM
John Marshall Grads List.png
Local
John Marshall High School Class of 2022: Graduate List
Submitted by John Marshall High School.
June 02, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Graduation list publishing schedule

May 31: Lourdes High School & Schaeffer Academy

June 1: Century High School

June 2: John Marshall High School

June 3: Mayo High School

All lists will be published in the Saturday, June 4, Post Bulletin print edition.

Pramod Anandarao

John Marshall High School Top Graduates - Pramod Anandarao
Pramod Anandarao.
Contributed

Parents: Sreeram Anandarao and Bhavani Anandarao; Activities: Math League captain, Science Olympiad captain, Knowledge Bowl captain, ProSet, Model UN, Science Fair, UMTYMP, Piano, Rock Climbing, Swimming, Rochester Math Club instructor; Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Scholarship Finalist, AP Scholar with distinction, Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair gold medalist, Inspirit AI Scholar, Minnesota Music Teachers Association piano contest winner; Community Service/Volunteer work: Schoolhouse.world online tutoring, GATEway science fair volunteer; Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison, computer science.

Emma Bijelić

John Marshall High School Top Graduates - Emma Bijelic
Emma Bijelic.
Contributed

Parents: Predrag Bijelić and Nejra Bijelić; Activities: Principal flautist in the Southeast Minnesota Youth Concert Orchestra, a student in Amanda Peloquin’s private flute studio, works as a barista at Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse, a part of ski club, honor society, and 1st chair in John Marshall’s band program; Scholastic Achievements: Placed and received an award in the Rochester Music Guild Scholarship Competition in the senior division, accepted and participated in the All State Concert Band as a flute, created a mentorship program for John Marshall’s band program; Community Service/Volunteer work: Volunteering in the youth program at Mayo Clinic — St. Mary’s Campus, part of Honor Society, the mentorship program she created; Future Plans: Double majoring in Communications & Music, planning to become a teacher in music and eventually getting a master’s or PHD in musicology or composition — Attending University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Liliana Brown

John Marshall High School Top Graduates - Liliana Brown
Liliana Brown.
Contributed

Parents: Amy Brown and Mark Brown; Activities: UNICEF and track, Key Club, Honor Society; Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Foundation for Education and Research Scholarship, WSU Foundation Board Scholarship, AP Scholar Award; Community Service/Volunteer work: Volunteer at church with youth groups, at Community Food Response, Channel One Food Bank, with Quarry Hill nature camps, in various elementary school classrooms, involved in collecting donations/other work for JM Gives fundraisers (Relay for Life, Christmas Anonymous, Family Promise); Future Plans: Attending Winona State university in the fall, majoring in elementary education with a possible middle school math or child advocacy studies minor.

Radhika Damle

John Marshall High School Top Graduates - Radhika Damle
Radhika Damle.
Contributed

Parents: Niteen and Rekha Damle; Activites: Post Bulletin Teen Columnist, Speech team, Latin Club, Model UN, BPA, Student School Board; Scholastic Achievements: National Merit; Future Plans: University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Miriam Egberongbe

John Marshall High School Top Graduates - Mariam Egberongbe
Mariam Egberongbe.
Contributed

Parents: Kikelomo and Lukman Egberongbe; Activities: Student Body Vice President (member of student council 10th-12th grade), Diversity Council Vice President (member since 9th grade), JM Honor Society Vice President (member since junior year); Scholastic Achievements: 2021 Questbridge College Prep Scholar, 2021 Questbridge National College Match Finalist; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic Young Volunteer, Volunteer for JM Honor Society; Future Plans: Attending Emory University on a full ride questbridge scholarship and majoring in psychology.

Olivia Gorden

John Marshall High School Top Graduates - Olivia Gorden
Olivia Gorden.
Contributed

Parents: Brett and Kristi Gorden; Activities: Girls Cross Country, Girls Basketball, Girls Golf; Scholastic Achievements: Rensselaer Medal Recipient; Community Service/Volunteer work: Secretary and Member of John Marshall Honor Society (volunteers often by tutoring and for the ReStore); Future Plans: Attending University of Arizona with a major in Biomedical Engineering on a pre-med track.

Allison Haddock

John Marshall High School Top Graduates - Allison Haddock
Allison Haddock.
Contributed

Parents: Mike Haddock and Lynn Haddock; Activities: SEMYO, drum major in the JM band, church activities; Scholastic Achievements: Excellence in Science and Mathematics Award, All-State Band and Orchestra; Future Plans: Studying music at Brigham Young University.

Rachel Knapp

John Marshall High School Top Graduates - Rachel Knapp
Rachel Knapp.
Contributed

Parents: Jenna Maker and Jim Knapp; Activities: Orchestra — 9th-11th grade, JM Gives fundraiser — 10th grade, Knowledge Bowl club and sub regional competition — 12th grade; Scholastic Achievements: Lettered in orchestra — sophomore year; selected to play in the Bjorling music festival at Gustavus College; received two Superior scores, one for a solo and one for a duet, at the Minnesota State High School League Solo & Ensemble Contest at Lakeville Highschool; received two gold medal (summa cum laude) awards on the National Latin Exam — 2019 and 2020; Community Service/Volunteer work: 80 hours of volunteering through Youth Works—working in thrift shops, food packaging, community gardens, and Boy & Girls Club; serving meals at the Hope Lodge and working the concessions stand for Rocket home games; supports Save the Rookery attending their events to raise awareness; Future Plans: majoring in chemistry on a pre-med track at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Lilly Meister

John Marshall High School Top Graduates - Lilly Meister
Lilly Meister.
Contributed

Parents: Angie and Kurt Meister; Activities: Basketball, Volleyball, Golf; Scholastic Achievements: Honors diploma; Community service/volunteer work: working at sports camps for kids; Future plans: Play basketball and continue my education at Indiana University, major: undecided.

Hope Nelson

John Marshall High School Top Graduates - Hope Nelson
Hope Nelson.
Contributed

Parents: Brenda and Corey Nelson; Activities: Jazz band, marching band, piano lessons/performance, volunteering outside of school, 4H; Scholastic Achievements: 35 on ACT, A+ in all high school and PSEO classes, 5 on APUSH exam, full-time PSEO in junior and senior year; Community Service/Volunteer work: Occasional Channel One volunteering through my church, other church service projects, JM Band mentoring program (2022); Future Plans: Obtain a B.A. in psychology from Concordia University, Nebraska with a minor in music and writing, then earn a master's degree in clinical psychology or child/adolescent development. From there, become a therapist, then obtain a PsyD and become a licensed psychologist.

Giang Nguyen

John Marshall High School Top Graduates - Giang Nguyen
Giang Nguyen.
Contributed

Parents: Hoa Nguyen and Nho Ngo; Activities: Marching/pep/concert band, honor society, two jobs - Pho Tai and the Rochester Athletic Club; Community Service/Volunteer work: Mayo Clinic Volunteering (St. Marys), Community Food Response; Future Plans: Earn bachelors at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and move on to a physicians assistant program in anesthesia.

Kyle Pido

John Marshall High School Top Graduates - Kyle Pido
Kyle Pido.
Contributed

Parents: Mary and Jude Pido; Activities: JM Symphonic Band Member, SEMYO concert orchestra member, first chair, JM Cross country/track team; Scholastic Achievements: Athletic scholar in sports, 4.0 GPA, Math and Science Award, Rochester Music Guild 2nd place winner, All State music participant; Community Serivce/Volunteer work: Rochester Chamber Music Society Board Member, usher; Future Plans: Major in nursing, minor in music at Luther College. I plan to become a nurse anesthetist.

Related Topics: EDUCATION JOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
