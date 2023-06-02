99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

John Marshall High School Class of 2023: Top Graduates

Submitted by John Marshall High School.

John Marshall Top Grads.png
By Staff reports
Today at 6:00 AM
John Marshall Grads List.png
Local
John Marshall High School Class of 2023: Graduate List
Submitted by John Marshall High School.
June 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Graduation list online publishing schedule

May 31: Schaeffer Academy, Rosa Parks Charter High School & RPS Online

June 1: Lourdes High School & Century High School

June 2: John Marshall High School & Mayo High School

All lists will be published in the Saturday, June 3, Post Bulletin print edition.

Tsion Alene

Tsion Alene .jpg
Tsion Alene
Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Mulat Getu and Fentaye Beyene
Future Plans: Majoring in biology

Ian Carter

Ian Carter.jpg
Ian Carter
Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Chris and Bridget Carter
Activities: Soccer and Honors Society
Scholastic Achievements: 2019 AEOP State Science Fair Winner
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Hosanna Lutheran Church Food Pantry
Future Plans: University of Maryland to study civil engineering

ADVERTISEMENT

Inessah Cernohous

Inessah Cernohous .jpg
Inessah Cernohous
Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Immaculata and Bob Cernohous
Activities: Swimming
Scholastic Achievements: Blugold Fellowship Scholarship, AP Scholar Award, Big 9 Scholar
Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Jerrin Daniels

Jerrin Daniels.jpg
Jerrin Daniels
Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Layne Daniels and Monica Daniels
Activities: Wight lifting, watching sports
Scholastic Achievements: 4.3 GPA, college generals completed
Future Plans: Four-year university, undecided

Ava Fevold

Ava Fevold.jpg
Ava Fevold
Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Ryan and Jamie Fevold
Activities: Girls Cross Country, Golf Team, Honors Society, Key Club, Environmental Club, Student Government, Orchestra
Scholastic Achievements: All-Conference Scholar Athlete, honors diploma
Community Service/ Volunteer Work: Community Food Response, JM Gives (Christmas Anonymous and Family Promise Rochester), Relay for Life, Salvation Army, RPS-wide events
Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in biomedical engineering on a pre-med track

Alexandra Frei

Alexandra Frei.JPG
Alexandra Frei
Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Scott and Jana Frei
Activities: Cross Country, Speech, Track, Honor Society
Scholastic Achievements: Yale Book Award, Watson Scholarship
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Future Plans: Brigham Young University majoring in computer science with an emphasis in bioinformatics

ADVERTISEMENT

Norah Hughes

Norah Hughes.jpg
Norah Hughes
Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Lisa Hample and Tony Hughes
Activities: Key Club, Environmental Club, Gardening Club, CSTF
Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities majoring in biology

Matthew Huang

Matthew Huaang.jpg
Matthew Huang
Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Yu-Li Huang and Grace Huang
Activities: Tennis and piano
Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar Award, JM Harvard Book Award (2022)
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Channel One Food Drive
Future Plans: Ohio State University to study computer science

Annika Kjer

Annika Kjer.jpg
Annika Kjer
Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Mark and Karis Kjer
Activities: Cross Country, Track and Field, Speech Team, Honor Society, Environmental Club
Scholastic Achievements: Dartmouth Book Award, AP Scholar with Honor
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Elton Hills, Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Duluth majoring in biology

Sean Ky

S16.jpg
Sean Ky
Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Sonny Ky and Giang Lam
Activities: Trap Shooting
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Honor Society
Future Plans: Rochester Community and Technical College for mechanical engineering

ADVERTISEMENT

Stacie Mullenbach

Stacie Mullenbach.jpg
Stacie Mullenbach
Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Tim and Jill Mullenbach
Activities: Tennis Captain and All-Conference, Basketball Captain, John Marshall Honor Society, Environmental Club
Scholastic Achievements: Honors diploma, Academic All State Award for tennis and basketball, Big 9 Scholar Award, AP Scholar Award, Student of the Month, University of Minnesota Iron Range Scholarship
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Community Food Response
Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to study materials science and engineering

Caleb Pardeik

Caleb Pardeik.jpeg
Caleb Pardeik
Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Mike and Kari Pardeik
Activities: Jazz Band, Marching Band, Pep Band, Math League
Scholastic Achievements: John Marshall High School Book Award
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Grace Lutheran Church Youth Group yard cleanup, Litter Bit Better, Channel One, JM Band Car Wash and JM Band Hy-Vee Christmas Performances
Future Plans: Minnesota State University studying computer engineering

Jasmine Patterson-LaBaw

Jasmine Patterson-LaBaw.jpeg
Jasmine Patterson-LaBaw
Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Angela Patterson and Veth LaBaw
Activities: Soccer, Band
Community Service/Volunteer Work: JM Honor Society volunteer work
Future Plans: St. Olaf College to study physics

Ella Pattinson

Ella Pattinson.jpg
Ella Pattinson
Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Mike and Adele Pattinson
Activities: Girls Soccer, Alpine Ski Team, Student Government, Key Club, Honor Society, Environmental Club, Orchestra
Scholastic Achievements: All-Converence Scholar, Junior Certificate of Merit, Honor Roll
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Community Food Response, Minnesota Rush Soccer Association, JM Gives (Christmas Anonymous and Family Promise Rochester), Relay for Life, Salvation Army, Rochester Farmers Market, RPS-wide events
Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in biology on a pre-med track

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Sun

Anna Sun.jpg
Anna Sun
Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Qian Sun and Yulong Sun
Activities: Student Council, Honor Society, Science Olympiad
Scholastic Achievements: Medaled in SciOly Regional and State Tournaments, NSDA Degree of Distinction, AP Scholar with Distinction, Big 9 Tennis doubles 2nd place, Kiwanis Student of the Month
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Camp Invention, CFR, Relay for Life, JM Gives
Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in computer science

Liam Wentz

Liam Wentz.jpg
Liam Wentz
Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Mark Wentz and Stephanie Wentz
Activities: Outdoors related activities including fishing, hiking and running; Environmental and Gardening, Greenhouse and Grounds Clubs; culinary arts and cooking
Scholastic Achievements: Lettered in Key Club and Student Council twice and in Trap Shooting once, 4.0 GPA, 4.7 weighted GPA
Community Service/Volunteer Work: President of Key Club, Secretary of Honors Society, Student Council Representative, Member of Concerned Student Task Force, Gardening Club and Environmental Club; Community Food Response volunteer
Future Plans: University of Minnesota, majoring in biology on a pre-med track

Manasa Yerriboyina

Manasa Yeriboyina.JPG
Manasa Yerriboyina
Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Sumathilatha Myla and Thirumala Rao Yerriboyina
Activities: NSDA Speech and Debate, JM Honors Society, JM Student Council, RISE for Youth Advisory Board Member, Mayo Clinic Volunteer
Scholastic Achievements: All American Scholar, NSDA Premier Distinction holder, #1 Speaker in Minnesota for poetry, two-time NSDA National Qualifier, Student Body President, NHS President
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Over 100 hours at various institutions and Mayo Clinic Volunteer for 5 years
Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities for an honors program at Carlson School of Management a pre-law track for supply chain management and international business

Alexander Younk

Alexander Younk.jpg
Alexander Younk
Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Edward Younk and Yun Pan
Activities: Cross Country, Swimming, Tennis, Band
Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar with Honor, Presidential Scholarship
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Volunteering at multiple races over the summer, stocking shelves at a food bank
Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Joshua Jensen
Health
As suicides rise in Southeast Minnesota, mental health specialists seek to promote a message of hope
June 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Zumbrota map.png
Local
Man injured in Zumbrota crash Thursday morning
June 01, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Adam Scott Everson
Local
Wykoff man given stayed sentenced for fleeing police after stalking home with rifle
June 01, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Anika.jpg
Prep
GMLOKS' Reiland cousins have sprinted past the competition
June 01, 2023 11:59 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Hilton 100s.jpg
Prep
Humble St. Charles star Chris Hilton is bound for the state meet — in three events
June 01, 2023 11:56 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
Prep
Photos: St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball on June 1, 2023
June 01, 2023 10:26 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Winona, Byron Section 1AAA softball championships
Prep
Photos: Winona, Byron Section 1AAA softball on June 1, 2023
June 01, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott