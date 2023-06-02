John Marshall High School Class of 2023: Top Graduates
Submitted by John Marshall High School.
May 31: Schaeffer Academy, Rosa Parks Charter High School & RPS Online
June 1: Lourdes High School & Century High School
June 2: John Marshall High School & Mayo High School
All lists will be published in the Saturday, June 3, Post Bulletin print edition.
Tsion Alene
Parents: Mulat Getu and Fentaye Beyene
Future Plans: Majoring in biology
Ian Carter
Parents: Chris and Bridget Carter
Activities: Soccer and Honors Society
Scholastic Achievements: 2019 AEOP State Science Fair Winner
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Hosanna Lutheran Church Food Pantry
Future Plans: University of Maryland to study civil engineering
Inessah Cernohous
Parents: Immaculata and Bob Cernohous
Activities: Swimming
Scholastic Achievements: Blugold Fellowship Scholarship, AP Scholar Award, Big 9 Scholar
Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Jerrin Daniels
Parents: Layne Daniels and Monica Daniels
Activities: Wight lifting, watching sports
Scholastic Achievements: 4.3 GPA, college generals completed
Future Plans: Four-year university, undecided
Ava Fevold
Parents: Ryan and Jamie Fevold
Activities: Girls Cross Country, Golf Team, Honors Society, Key Club, Environmental Club, Student Government, Orchestra
Scholastic Achievements: All-Conference Scholar Athlete, honors diploma
Community Service/ Volunteer Work: Community Food Response, JM Gives (Christmas Anonymous and Family Promise Rochester), Relay for Life, Salvation Army, RPS-wide events
Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in biomedical engineering on a pre-med track
Alexandra Frei
Parents: Scott and Jana Frei
Activities: Cross Country, Speech, Track, Honor Society
Scholastic Achievements: Yale Book Award, Watson Scholarship
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Future Plans: Brigham Young University majoring in computer science with an emphasis in bioinformatics
Norah Hughes
Parents: Lisa Hample and Tony Hughes
Activities: Key Club, Environmental Club, Gardening Club, CSTF
Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities majoring in biology
Matthew Huang
Parents: Yu-Li Huang and Grace Huang
Activities: Tennis and piano
Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar Award, JM Harvard Book Award (2022)
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Channel One Food Drive
Future Plans: Ohio State University to study computer science
Annika Kjer
Parents: Mark and Karis Kjer
Activities: Cross Country, Track and Field, Speech Team, Honor Society, Environmental Club
Scholastic Achievements: Dartmouth Book Award, AP Scholar with Honor
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Elton Hills, Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Duluth majoring in biology
Sean Ky
Parents: Sonny Ky and Giang Lam
Activities: Trap Shooting
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Honor Society
Future Plans: Rochester Community and Technical College for mechanical engineering
Stacie Mullenbach
Parents: Tim and Jill Mullenbach
Activities: Tennis Captain and All-Conference, Basketball Captain, John Marshall Honor Society, Environmental Club
Scholastic Achievements: Honors diploma, Academic All State Award for tennis and basketball, Big 9 Scholar Award, AP Scholar Award, Student of the Month, University of Minnesota Iron Range Scholarship
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Community Food Response
Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to study materials science and engineering
Caleb Pardeik
Parents: Mike and Kari Pardeik
Activities: Jazz Band, Marching Band, Pep Band, Math League
Scholastic Achievements: John Marshall High School Book Award
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Grace Lutheran Church Youth Group yard cleanup, Litter Bit Better, Channel One, JM Band Car Wash and JM Band Hy-Vee Christmas Performances
Future Plans: Minnesota State University studying computer engineering
Jasmine Patterson-LaBaw
Parents: Angela Patterson and Veth LaBaw
Activities: Soccer, Band
Community Service/Volunteer Work: JM Honor Society volunteer work
Future Plans: St. Olaf College to study physics
Ella Pattinson
Parents: Mike and Adele Pattinson
Activities: Girls Soccer, Alpine Ski Team, Student Government, Key Club, Honor Society, Environmental Club, Orchestra
Scholastic Achievements: All-Converence Scholar, Junior Certificate of Merit, Honor Roll
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Community Food Response, Minnesota Rush Soccer Association, JM Gives (Christmas Anonymous and Family Promise Rochester), Relay for Life, Salvation Army, Rochester Farmers Market, RPS-wide events
Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in biology on a pre-med track
Anna Sun
Parents: Qian Sun and Yulong Sun
Activities: Student Council, Honor Society, Science Olympiad
Scholastic Achievements: Medaled in SciOly Regional and State Tournaments, NSDA Degree of Distinction, AP Scholar with Distinction, Big 9 Tennis doubles 2nd place, Kiwanis Student of the Month
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Camp Invention, CFR, Relay for Life, JM Gives
Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in computer science
Liam Wentz
Parents: Mark Wentz and Stephanie Wentz
Activities: Outdoors related activities including fishing, hiking and running; Environmental and Gardening, Greenhouse and Grounds Clubs; culinary arts and cooking
Scholastic Achievements: Lettered in Key Club and Student Council twice and in Trap Shooting once, 4.0 GPA, 4.7 weighted GPA
Community Service/Volunteer Work: President of Key Club, Secretary of Honors Society, Student Council Representative, Member of Concerned Student Task Force, Gardening Club and Environmental Club; Community Food Response volunteer
Future Plans: University of Minnesota, majoring in biology on a pre-med track
Manasa Yerriboyina
Parents: Sumathilatha Myla and Thirumala Rao Yerriboyina
Activities: NSDA Speech and Debate, JM Honors Society, JM Student Council, RISE for Youth Advisory Board Member, Mayo Clinic Volunteer
Scholastic Achievements: All American Scholar, NSDA Premier Distinction holder, #1 Speaker in Minnesota for poetry, two-time NSDA National Qualifier, Student Body President, NHS President
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Over 100 hours at various institutions and Mayo Clinic Volunteer for 5 years
Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities for an honors program at Carlson School of Management a pre-law track for supply chain management and international business
Alexander Younk
Parents: Edward Younk and Yun Pan
Activities: Cross Country, Swimming, Tennis, Band
Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar with Honor, Presidential Scholarship
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Volunteering at multiple races over the summer, stocking shelves at a food bank
Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
