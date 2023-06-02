John Marshall High School Class of 2023: Top Graduates

Graduation list online publishing schedule May 31: Schaeffer Academy, Rosa Parks Charter High School & RPS Online June 1: Lourdes High School & Century High School June 2: John Marshall High School & Mayo High School All lists will be published in the Saturday, June 3, Post Bulletin print edition.

Tsion Alene

Parents: Mulat Getu and Fentaye Beyene

Future Plans: Majoring in biology

Ian Carter

Ian Carter Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Chris and Bridget Carter

Activities: Soccer and Honors Society

Scholastic Achievements: 2019 AEOP State Science Fair Winner

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Hosanna Lutheran Church Food Pantry

Future Plans: University of Maryland to study civil engineering

Inessah Cernohous

Inessah Cernohous Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Immaculata and Bob Cernohous

Activities: Swimming

Scholastic Achievements: Blugold Fellowship Scholarship, AP Scholar Award, Big 9 Scholar

Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Jerrin Daniels

Jerrin Daniels Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Layne Daniels and Monica Daniels

Activities: Wight lifting, watching sports

Scholastic Achievements: 4.3 GPA, college generals completed

Future Plans: Four-year university, undecided

Ava Fevold

Ava Fevold Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Ryan and Jamie Fevold

Activities: Girls Cross Country, Golf Team, Honors Society, Key Club, Environmental Club, Student Government, Orchestra

Scholastic Achievements: All-Conference Scholar Athlete, honors diploma

Community Service/ Volunteer Work: Community Food Response, JM Gives (Christmas Anonymous and Family Promise Rochester), Relay for Life, Salvation Army, RPS-wide events

Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in biomedical engineering on a pre-med track

Alexandra Frei

Alexandra Frei Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Scott and Jana Frei

Activities: Cross Country, Speech, Track, Honor Society

Scholastic Achievements: Yale Book Award, Watson Scholarship

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Future Plans: Brigham Young University majoring in computer science with an emphasis in bioinformatics

Norah Hughes

Norah Hughes Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Lisa Hample and Tony Hughes

Activities: Key Club, Environmental Club, Gardening Club, CSTF

Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities majoring in biology

Matthew Huang

Matthew Huang Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Yu-Li Huang and Grace Huang

Activities: Tennis and piano

Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar Award, JM Harvard Book Award (2022)

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Channel One Food Drive

Future Plans: Ohio State University to study computer science

Annika Kjer

Annika Kjer Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Mark and Karis Kjer

Activities: Cross Country, Track and Field, Speech Team, Honor Society, Environmental Club

Scholastic Achievements: Dartmouth Book Award, AP Scholar with Honor

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Elton Hills, Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Duluth majoring in biology

Sean Ky

Sean Ky Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Sonny Ky and Giang Lam

Activities: Trap Shooting

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Honor Society

Future Plans: Rochester Community and Technical College for mechanical engineering

Stacie Mullenbach

Stacie Mullenbach Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Tim and Jill Mullenbach

Activities: Tennis Captain and All-Conference, Basketball Captain, John Marshall Honor Society, Environmental Club

Scholastic Achievements: Honors diploma, Academic All State Award for tennis and basketball, Big 9 Scholar Award, AP Scholar Award, Student of the Month, University of Minnesota Iron Range Scholarship

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Community Food Response

Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to study materials science and engineering

Caleb Pardeik

Caleb Pardeik Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Mike and Kari Pardeik

Activities: Jazz Band, Marching Band, Pep Band, Math League

Scholastic Achievements: John Marshall High School Book Award

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Grace Lutheran Church Youth Group yard cleanup, Litter Bit Better, Channel One, JM Band Car Wash and JM Band Hy-Vee Christmas Performances

Future Plans: Minnesota State University studying computer engineering

Jasmine Patterson-LaBaw

Jasmine Patterson-LaBaw Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Angela Patterson and Veth LaBaw

Activities: Soccer, Band

Community Service/Volunteer Work: JM Honor Society volunteer work

Future Plans: St. Olaf College to study physics

Ella Pattinson

Ella Pattinson Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Mike and Adele Pattinson

Activities: Girls Soccer, Alpine Ski Team, Student Government, Key Club, Honor Society, Environmental Club, Orchestra

Scholastic Achievements: All-Converence Scholar, Junior Certificate of Merit, Honor Roll

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Community Food Response, Minnesota Rush Soccer Association, JM Gives (Christmas Anonymous and Family Promise Rochester), Relay for Life, Salvation Army, Rochester Farmers Market, RPS-wide events

Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in biology on a pre-med track

Anna Sun

Anna Sun Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Qian Sun and Yulong Sun

Activities: Student Council, Honor Society, Science Olympiad

Scholastic Achievements: Medaled in SciOly Regional and State Tournaments, NSDA Degree of Distinction, AP Scholar with Distinction, Big 9 Tennis doubles 2nd place, Kiwanis Student of the Month

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Camp Invention, CFR, Relay for Life, JM Gives

Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in computer science

Liam Wentz

Liam Wentz Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Mark Wentz and Stephanie Wentz

Activities: Outdoors related activities including fishing, hiking and running; Environmental and Gardening, Greenhouse and Grounds Clubs; culinary arts and cooking

Scholastic Achievements: Lettered in Key Club and Student Council twice and in Trap Shooting once, 4.0 GPA, 4.7 weighted GPA

Community Service/Volunteer Work: President of Key Club, Secretary of Honors Society, Student Council Representative, Member of Concerned Student Task Force, Gardening Club and Environmental Club; Community Food Response volunteer

Future Plans: University of Minnesota, majoring in biology on a pre-med track

Manasa Yerriboyina

Manasa Yerriboyina Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Sumathilatha Myla and Thirumala Rao Yerriboyina

Activities: NSDA Speech and Debate, JM Honors Society, JM Student Council, RISE for Youth Advisory Board Member, Mayo Clinic Volunteer

Scholastic Achievements: All American Scholar, NSDA Premier Distinction holder, #1 Speaker in Minnesota for poetry, two-time NSDA National Qualifier, Student Body President, NHS President

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Over 100 hours at various institutions and Mayo Clinic Volunteer for 5 years

Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities for an honors program at Carlson School of Management a pre-law track for supply chain management and international business

Alexander Younk

Alexander Younk Contributed / John Marshall High School

Parents: Edward Younk and Yun Pan

Activities: Cross Country, Swimming, Tennis, Band

Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar with Honor, Presidential Scholarship

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Volunteering at multiple races over the summer, stocking shelves at a food bank

Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

