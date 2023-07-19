6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
John Marshall High School finds 1880s grade book featuring Charles H. Mayo during renovation process

The reference to the younger Mayo as a student was written several years before the now-infamous storm that went down in history as the origin story for the Mayo Clinic becoming what it is today.

Mayo 1.jpg
While going through a storage area at John Marshall High School, a grade book from the 1880s was found that featured the progress of Charles H. Mayo.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 12:56 PM

ROCHESTER — Anyone passing by the statue of the Mayo Brothers downtown probably doesn't spend much time imagining what they were like as teenagers. And yet, once upon a time, Charles H. Mayo was just that — a young person with no idea he would go on to have one of the most recognizable names in medicine the world over.

With the renovation of John Marshall High School underway, things were being shuffled around the school. And in the back of a closet was a grade book from the 1880s that featured the academic progress of one of the two Mayo Brothers.

"School districts should be proud of all students, but especially the people who go on to greatness," Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "That would have been the era when he was driving around with his father, watching surgeries."

At the time, Mayo was studying at Rochester High School, which stood decades before John Marshall was built in the 1950s.

The inscription in the grade book referring to Mayo says he was admitted in 1881. For students at the time, the Civil War would have been more recent than today's students learning about Sept. 11.

It also means it was written several years before the now-infamous storm that went down in history as the origin story for the Mayo Clinic becoming what it is today.

A school official at the time wrote a disclaimer at the front of the book.

"I found no permanent records when I came here in 1880," the school official, H.O. Duskee, wrote. "I have given credit by + for work completed before that time."

In a list of "subjects completed," Mayo received + marks in three categories: Introductory Latin Book, physical geography, and Latin Reader. Other students, however, like his classmates Delmer, Blanche, and Arthur, received numeric values in the same categories.

The grade book indicates Mayo's contemporaries studied a slew of subjects that would sound foreign to today's students: Xenophon's Anabasis, Introductory Greek, and Natural Philosophy.

According to Experience Rochester, William Worrall Mayo, the father of the Mayo Brothers, arrived in Rochester in 1863 as a surgeon during the Civil War. Charles was the younger of the two brothers. His brother William was four years older.

"By 1880, Rochester had become a regional urban center with a population of 5,103 people," Experience Rochester's history of the city reads.

In 1883, a tornado came through the area, resulting in two dozen deaths. That disaster went on the spur the creation of the Mayo Clinic that has since become the most reputable medical institution in the nation. Charles H. Mayo was one of the innovators to make that happen.

"As teenagers, both boys were going around watching their dad essentially pioneer medicine," Pekel said. "The rest is history."

Mayo 2.jpg
In the 1880s, the school work of Charles H. Mayo was recorded in a grade book for Rochester High School. The book was recently found in a storage area of John Marshall High School.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
IMG-0159.jpg
The program for a commencement ceremony from 1871 shows a rendition of Rochester High School.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
IMG-0148.jpg
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel examines a grade book from the 1880s that featured the student Charles H. Mayo.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
213b4bd08fdb582e2aba9eef32b01cf1.jpg
In the 1880s, the Mayo family helped create a hospital in response to a devastating tornado. Today, the Mayo Brothers are immortalized in the center of Rochester for their work creating one of the most recognizable institutions in the world of medicine.

By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
