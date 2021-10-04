SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
John Marshall homecoming royalty selected

The 2021 John Marshall High School homecoming royalty was selected by the student body.

John Marshall Homecoming Coronation
John Marshall Homecoming Royalty: Liliana Brown, Claire Evans, Ella Pater, Brynn Rathbun, Ayooluwa Odeyinka, Will Luedtke, George Faseemo, Gunnar Dokken, Xavier Flatt, Danny Ta, Christian Wojtkiewicz, Krishon Pinkins. Contributed / Michele Parker
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 03, 2021 11:00 PM
Liliana Brown

Claire Evans

Ella Pater

Brynn Rathbun

Ayooluwa Odeyinka

Will Luedtke

George Faseemo

Gunnar Dokken

Xavier Flatt

Danny Ta

Christian Wojtkiewicz

Krishon Pinkins

