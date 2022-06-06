John Marshall Students of the Month for 2021-2022

John Marshall High School Kiwanis Students of the month for the 2021-2022 academic year

May

Marko Jokic contributed / John Marshall High School

Marko Jokic was selected as Student of the Month for May. He was nominated by the Career and Technologies department for being a great addition and providing quiet leadership to all of the businesses classes he has been involved in. He has a positive attitude and great work ethic, always going above and beyond. He is dedicated in his studies, is a reliable class participant and gets along with all his classmates.

April

Jacob Schmidt contributed / John Marshall High School

Jacob Schmidt was chosen as Student of the Month for April. He was nominated by the PE/health department for his dedication to fitness through court sports. He is a positive participant and puts forth his all in his tasks. He is a quiet leader and treats his classmates with kindness and respect. He is a fair competitor and self disciplined.

March

Emma Bijelic. Contributed

Emma Bijelić was selected as the Student of the Month for March. She was nominated by the Fine Arts department for her exemplification of a servant leader in the band program. She is dedicated to her advancement but is also dedicated to the growth of her classmates. Emma recently performed with the Minnesota All State Concert Band, the highest performance achievement statewide. She also created and implemented a peer mentorship program — organizing schedules, training teachers and meeting with less experienced band members. She does much more work behind the scenes while staying grounded and honest. Her legacy of excellence in the band program will continue to be felt for years.

February

Giang Nguyen contributed / John Marshall High School

Giang Nguyen was selected as the Student of the Month for February. She was nominated by the math department for her academic work ethic and inspiring demeanor. She participates enthusiastically and inspires and aids her peers. She improves everyone she meets with her positive attitude and willingness to help others. Her studies include AP and honors classes and participation in the symphonic winds ensemble in band. She is section leader for flutes and is a member of the honor society. In her free time, she volunteers at the community food response and Mayo Clinic — visiting patients. She works at the Rochester Athletic Club in maintenance and as a server at Pho Tai. She plans to become a physician's assistant in anesthesia.

January

Traevon Daniels was selected as the Student of the Month for January. He was nominated by the Special Education department for his willingness to help his peers and positive, outgoing attitude toward everyone. He loves cars and graphic design. He is dedicated in his auto mechanic courses, using that knowledge on his 2001 Ford Mustang. He participates in his church's youth group and spends his free time with his family and dog, Rubie. He aspires to have a clothing brand one day and possibly attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout to study art.

December

Sara Hajjeyah contributed / John Marshall High School

Sara Hajjeyah was chosen as the Student of the Month for December. She was nominated by the English department for her growth and participation in speech. According to her nomination, "She did not just give speeches, she DELIVERED speeches." She put in the research and background work but also applied techniques to her speeches with flair to engage the audience. She is always cheerful, courteous and friendly, with a great work ethic and willingness to participate in class activities and help her fellow students. She is not afraid to step out of her comfort zone and try new things. She plans to attend college after a year visiting her family in Kuwait.

November

Garrett Eick contributed / John Marshall High School

Garrett Eick was chosen as the Student of the Month for November. He was nominated by the science department. He loves chemistry, anatomy and calculus and is a teacher assistant for sports biology. He competed in the Knowledge Bowl and participates in cross country, track and field and trap shooting. He also enjoys golfing, summer and winter fishing, swimming and exercising at the Rochester Athletic Club. He spent summers working at the Northern Hills Golf Course. He plans to run cross country and track in college on a pre-med track.

October

Ashlyn Lowe contributed / John Marshall High School

Ashlyn Lowe was selected as the Student of the Month for October. She was nominated by the world languages department. She is a member of Key Club and participates in track as a sprinter. She enjoys hiking, movies, reading and spending time with family and friends. She plans to attend a four-year college or university to study science and technology.

September

Jose Padilla-Lopez contributed / John Marshall High School

Jose Padilla-Lopez was chosen as the Student of the Month for September. He was nominated by the social studies department. He is a member of the Student Council, Honor Society and Wellness Room. He is an AP scholar and enjoys history and social studies. He works at Hy-Vee, attends Assembly of God church and enjoys visiting museums. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study data science.