John Marshall's debate team proves themselves with a spot on the nation's top 100

ROCHESTER — Djouma Ousman unfolded a piece of paper as he stood in front of the class, seeing the word written on it for the first time.

“Butterfly.”

He was taking part in a confidence exercise as part of John Marshall High School’s speech and debate team. During each of their turns, the students had to grab a piece of paper out of a bowl, and then speak about their word for 30 seconds to a minute.

They had 10 seconds to compose their thoughts.

Ousman began describing his first encounter with the creature after immigrating from Sudan in northern Africa. He described being in a field where they were darting all around.

“It was the first time seeing butterflies flying,” he said. “It was overwhelming.”

It may have been a simple exercise, but it’s just one of the building blocks that has built the team into the force it’s become.

The National Speech and Debate Association named the John Marshall team among the 100 best in the country. That would be a notable accomplishment for any school, but John Marshall takes a little extra pride in the status. Compared to many of the school’s competitors in the Twin Cities, John Marshall has a small budget. It also has a relatively small group of students competing. And yet, the tight-knit group has found a way to punch up.

“It’s a very big deal,” the team’s coach Claire Sagstuen said. “The fact that John Marshall has only done the tournament for the last two years, it means a lot for how far our program has come.”

The National Speech and Debate Association ranks schools based on points. Students earn points based on how many speeches they give and the rank they receive from the judges. The combination of all those points is what landed John Marshall in the top 100.

According to Sagstuen, John Marshall is the only one of the city's three public high schools that takes part in the National Speech and Debate Association.

The John Marshall team technically includes both debate and speech aspects. For debate, the students participate in a “mock congress,” requiring them to deliver speeches either for or against hypothetical bills.

For the speech side, there are more than a dozen different categories, such as informative speaking, poetry and dramatic interpretation. Whereas debate is team-oriented, speech is focused more on individuals.

On a recent Monday, two varsity members of the team were briefing the rest of the group about what to expect throughout the year.

It’s a good idea to bring a lint roller, they said. Bring comfortable clothes and a blanket for the bus. Be prepared for long days.

They also were issuing more substantive advice.

"It's all about how you present yourself," Sagstuen told the students after they completed the exercise. "As long as you can speak it confidently, that is over half the battle."

There’s roughly 25 students in the program. Sagstuen is the coach of the debate side, and there are two coaches for speech.

By comparison, her own high school debate team in Apple Valley had more than a 100 students in the program. She later worked for a Twin Cities district that had more than a dozen coaches.

"That's how big these programs are in the metro," Sagstuen said.

John Marshall’s travel budget is $2,000 for the year. That’s enough to fund its way to four meets. There’s 10 meets the team could compete in throughout the year.

So, the team gets creative. It may have to reserve some meets for a smaller, senior contingent of students. Sometimes, the team travels to tournaments with other schools.

The situation may not be ideal. At the same time, those challenges almost seem to be a point of pride for the students rather than something they’re discouraged about.

“It really shows how hard we work to get in the top 100,” said Manasa Yerriboyina. “We’ve proved ourselves.”

Sagstuen is also a teacher of English as a second language. She tries recruiting students from her class for the debate team, telling them it’s the best way to exit the EL program. She recruited 13 EL students for the debate team last year. And, true to her prediction, they all left the EL program.

Yerriboyina said that was the reason she became involved with the team. The child of immigrant parents from India, she grew up speaking Telugu at home.

"English was something that was very hard for me," she said. "Because of that, I was a very reserved person."

No one would be able to guess her previous challenges based on her performance today. In addition to helping her team place in the top 100, Yerriboyina was individually ranked within the top 15 nationally.

Last Monday, she was one of the more experienced students preparing her younger counterparts for the year.

But even for the students who grew up with English, the team has meant a lot. One of the longtime members of the team, Madilyn Salveson, said learning how to hone her voice through speech and debate has been empowering.

“Everybody on this earth has their own opinions, their own ideas,” she said. “But being able to share that is a talent that can be honed in and that can really take you and your ideas and beliefs farther in this world.”

