Johnson challenges Wright for Olmsted County commissioner seat

ROCHESTER — Karl Johnson said he wants to find efficiencies in local government.

“I think maybe some of the thought processes can be streamlined, and we can maximize the resources that we have,” said the Rochester resident who filled for the District 3 Olmsted County commissioner seat on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The former district sales manager for Country Hearth and Village Hearth Breads said his job for the past 22 years has provided him with a skill set that could benefit the county.

“I want to be more civically minded,” he said of the desire to give back as he transitions from his past career to one that involves being a small-business owner of a furniture-repair business.

He said he’s still preparing his specific stances on issues facing the county, but sees opportunity for new direction.

“We’re getting all the pieces of the puzzle put together,” he said. “We should be up soon and ready to roll.”

Johnson is challenging incumbent Gregg Wright for a two-year term that is required due to a change in district boundaries.

The filing period for county elections continues until 5 p.m. May 31.