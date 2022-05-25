SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Johnson challenges Wright for Olmsted County commissioner seat

Candidate says he's hoping to find efficiencies in local government.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 25, 2022 12:21 PM
ROCHESTER — Karl Johnson said he wants to find efficiencies in local government.

“I think maybe some of the thought processes can be streamlined, and we can maximize the resources that we have,” said the Rochester resident who filled for the District 3 Olmsted County commissioner seat on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The former district sales manager for Country Hearth and Village Hearth Breads said his job for the past 22 years has provided him with a skill set that could benefit the county.

“I want to be more civically minded,” he said of the desire to give back as he transitions from his past career to one that involves being a small-business owner of a furniture-repair business.

He said he’s still preparing his specific stances on issues facing the county, but sees opportunity for new direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re getting all the pieces of the puzzle put together,” he said. “We should be up soon and ready to roll.”

Johnson is challenging incumbent Gregg Wright for a two-year term that is required due to a change in district boundaries.

The filing period for county elections continues until 5 p.m. May 31.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
