Judge allows prosecution to seek longer sentence in sex assault case of former LDS leader

MANTORVILLE — District Judge Jodi Williamson ruled this week the prosecution in the sexual assault case of a former Church of Latter-day Saints leader may seek a longer prison sentence.

Michael Adam Davis, 38, was found guilty in May 2022 of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one charge of indecent exposure in the presence of a minor with a previous conviction.

The prosecution, headed by Assistant County Attorney Geoffrey Hjerleid, made a motion following Davis' conviction to pursue an upward departure for Davis, meaning a longer sentence that allowed by Minnesota sentencing guildines. Hjerleid cited Davis' prior convictions related to sexual assaults in Utah, saying due to those past sexual assault convictions in Utah, Davis should face a longer prison sentence.

Davis was the elders quorum president at the LDS church in Kasson where the victim and his mother attended. Davis has since been removed from any position in the congregation, according to Randal Thomas, president of the Rochester Minnesota Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Davis was accused of sexually assaulting a then-13-year-old boy under his care multiple times over Christmas break in December 2018 in Davis’ home.

The court ultimately ruled that Davis' two prior Utah felony convictions qualify as two violent crimes under Minnesota statute and that the court will allow the prosecution to file their sentencing request with a dangerous offender aggravating factor.

"Defendant has a long involvement in criminal activity. Defendant has engaged in criminal sexual acts practically his entire adulthood," Williamson wrote in her order.

Davis pleaded guilty in August 2003 in a Utah courtroom to misdemeanor lewdness involving a child and was given a suspended sentence in October 2003 to 330 days in jail with 30 days of home confinement and 18 months of probation.

In that case, Davis exposed himself to an 11-year-old child in a public restroom.

In November 2003, an order was filed in Davis' Utah case that he violated his probation. In a January 2004 hearing, Davis admitted to violating a term of his probation.

In April 2006, Davis pleaded guilty to two felony third-degree counts for attempted forcible sexual abuse. Davis charges in that case state that he sexually assaulted an adult female with cerebral palsy in 2004 and 2005. He was sentenced to 180 days of home confinement and placed on probation for 36 months.

"As a lifetime registered sex offender, Defendant moved to a different state and committed more criminal sexual conduct offenses," Williamson wrote in her ruling.

His lawyer, Thomas Braun, had argued to the court that Davis' conviction of lewdness involving a child was not a felony and could not be construed as a crime of violence. Because the lewdness conviction was not a crime of violence, Braun argued, prosecutors should not be able to push for an upward departure for Davis.

Williamson wrote in her order that while that conviction is not considered a crime of violence under Minnesota statute, the court could consider it as factor into whether Davis is a danger to public safety.

Braun also argued that Davis' felony convictions should count as one under Minnesota law because they were committed against the same victim.

“The conduct underlying the convictions is one of a singular behavioral incident that, in the State of Minnesota, would only give rise to a single conviction,” reads part of a memorandum submitted by Braun.

In a statement about Davis' conviction, Randal Thomas, president of the LDS Rochester Stake, wrote, "We are grateful the legal process has moved forward and that justice has been served. We will continue to support and love the victim and family as they continue their healing process."

The victim's mother testified during the trial that she thought the LDS church was trying to cover up the abuse.