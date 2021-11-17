SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Judge denies attempt to withdraw guilty pleas in September 2020 murder; sentencing date set

Renard Carter is scheduled to be sentenced on three charges of second-degree murder on Dec. 9, 2021.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
November 17, 2021 12:51 PM
An Olmsted County District Court judge ruled Wednesday morning that a Rochester man who pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant girlfriend and her toddler will not be allowed to withdraw his pleas.

Renard Carter is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 9, 2021, in Olmsted County District Court on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree murder with intent, and second-degree murder of an unborn child.

As part of the plea, Carter admitted that on Sept. 10, 2020, he killed 2-year-old Miyona Zayla Lee-Miller and her mother, 23-year-old Keona Sade Foote, who was in her first trimester of pregnancy. Portions of the incident were video recorded and posted on social media.

In a one-page order signed about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Judge Lisa Hayne denied Carter's motion to withdraw his guilty pleas, which he made during a July 15 hearing. A memorandum of law detailing Hayne's reasoning was expected to be filed with the court, but was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

Carter had argued that he felt he was coerced by his attorneys into making the pleas and that he did not understand the court proceedings. A competency evaluation was conducted and Carter was found competent.

