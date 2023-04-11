99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Judge denies Olmsted Medical Center's motion to dismiss in toddler wrongful death lawsuit

A 3-year-old died after his father failed to heed doctor's warnings. A lawsuit against Olmsted Medical Center by the boy's mother alleges that medical staff should have notified police.

Gavel Court Crime
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 12:27 PM

ROCHESTER — A district court judge is allowing a lawsuit against Olmsted Medical Center for the wrongful death of 3-year-old D'Angelo Pavlovic Pitchford to move forward following a motion to dismiss earlier this year.

The plaintiff in the case, Andreja Pavlovic, alleges that OMC and Dr. Luke Hunter had an obligation to report the boy's father, Darius Dwayne Pitchford, to police for failing to heed doctor's warnings during a February 2022 visit to OMC that D'Angelo could die.

In her order, District Judge Pamela King ruled that, Pavlovic had presented a case that, if true, would entitle her to relief from the defendants.

ALSO READ

Attorneys for Hunter and OMC denied that the doctor or the center were required to report suspected abuse or neglect to law enforcement, a claim denied by King in her order that cited an affidavit filed by Pavlovic's attorney that Dr. Robert Reardon, an expert in emergency medicine, would testify that OMC and the Hunter breached the "standard of care," which led to the death of D'Angelo.

D'Angelo died Feb. 14, 2022, due to complications of paraduodenal hernia, a rare type of hernia. His father is alleged to have ignored medical advice and brought D'Angelo home despite the boy's blood work showing possible kidney failure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota statutes Pavlovic cites in her lawsuit mention possible criminal, but not civil, liabilities for failures to report. Pavlovic argues that common law, or laws based on court decisions as opposed to codes or laws, gives her the right to seek relief due to the hospital's failure to report.

Hunter and OMC disputed that claim, but King ultimately sided with Pavlovic's stance.

The Olmsted County Attorney's Office has also charged Pitchford with felony neglect of a child related to his son's death a month after Pavlovic filed her lawsuit. Pitchford is expected to appear May 24, 2023, for his next hearing.

No hearing is set for the civil case, though a scheduling order is expected to be issued soon.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
IMG_1885.jpg
Community
Avital Rabinowitz reflects on her first year as Civic Music's director
April 11, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Kayla_Directs.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester filmmaker gets a boost from a big name in film
April 11, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Teacher of the Month - Kate Holcomb
Local
'It's a blessing': Pine Island first-grade teacher goes 'above and beyond' for her class
April 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Benjamin-001.jpg
Community
He's the Lowertown Neighborhood Association president. And he once had a hip hop recording studio
April 11, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
dr. Prathibha Varkey.jpg
Health
Amid recognition, Mayo Clinic's Varkey reflects on women in health leadership
April 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Farm Bill.jpg
Policy
Reps. Brad Finstad and Michelle Fischbach form advisory committees to study farm bill issues
April 11, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Carson Beavers
Prep
How analytics led to Division I baseball scholarship for Mayo's Carson Beavers
April 11, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe