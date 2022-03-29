Judge denies restraining order at heron nest site

ROCHESTER — An Olmsted County District Court judge has rejected a request to order work to halt at a great blue heron nesting colony targeted for development.

Judge Pamela King rejected a request for a restraining order to stop work on property in Rochester Township owned by Steve Connelly. Trees containing more than a dozen nests at the colony, known as a rookery, were felled in early March .

Proponents for preserving the site asked for an injunction against further work and destruction of trees.

King ruled last week the request for a restraining order was not filed properly. The request to issue a restraining order was filed as part of an ongoing lawsuit brought last year by neighboring property owners Leal Segura and Patrick Adamson under the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act against Connelly and developers of the proposed Pavillion Estates project by International Properties LLC, owned by Aderonke Mordi.

A complaint filed March 14 asking for a court injunction to stop work names the nonprofit group Save the Rookery and members of the group.

In a written ruling, King said she wouldn’t take up the motion because it was “not properly captioned and includes relief being sought by those that are not parties” in that specific lawsuit.

King also lifted a temporary restraining order in June last year stating the rookery is protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act as long as the nests are occupied. State law, specifically under the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act, doesn't afford any further protection to the site, King wrote in her ruling.

Jim Peters, the attorney who filed the motion, said Tuesday the group and plaintiffs are considering their next move and whether or not to try to file another restraining order.

Great blue herons sit among their nests in Rochester Township Thursday, March 25. (John Molseed / jmolseed@postbulletin.com)

Two other pieces of litigation are still pending. One has been filed in Olmsted County District Court against Rochester Township and International Properties challenging the Township’s approval of a general development plan. Another, filed with the Minnesota Court of Appeals, over the Township Board’s decision not to request an environmental impact statement on the proposed development site. The appellate court heard oral arguments in that case Thursday and will issue a ruling within 90 days from then.

Members of Save the Rookery group say they’re now looking ahead to the April 12 Rochester Township Board meeting when board members are scheduled to review preliminary plat plans for the proposed development.

That meeting will include a public comment period.