News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Judge dismisses campaign complaint against DFL candidate Kim Hicks

Complainant failed to show that Hicks authored the literature or that the term 'reelect' applied to her, judge says.

Kim Hicks
Kim Hicks.
Contributed
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
November 03, 2022 02:52 PM
ROCHESTER — An administrative law judge has dismissed a fair campaign practices complaint against state House candidate Kim Hicks, ruling that the facts as submitted were insufficient to show that the DFL candidate violated Minnesota law.

Hicks, a disability advocate who is running in House District 25A against GOP Wendy Phillips, was accused in a complaint of distributing materials that the complainant alleged falsely portrayed Democratic congressional candidate Jeff Ettinger as running for re-election and giving him an unfair advantage.

The complaint was filed last Monday by Roger Mueller, a Stewartville resident and chairman of the Olmsted County Election Integrity Group.

In a ruling released Thursday morning, Administrative Law Judge Jim Mortenson said the complainant had not presented any facts to support a finding that Hicks or her campaign committee authored the flyer. Instead, Hicks was accused of distributing campaign materials which “improperly uses the term re-elect with regard to candidate Ettinger.”

Ettinger, a former CEO of Austin-based Hormel Foods, is a first-time Democratic candidate and is running against GOP U.S. Congressman Brad Finstad, who beat Ettinger in a special election last August.

“A reasonable reading of the statute requires the person or candidate using the term reelect in a campaign to be the author of the material or the candidate to which the term applies,” Mortenson said. “Because there are no facts that Respondents are the authors of the material and the term reelect is not applied to Respondent Hicks, Respondents are not in violation.”

Mortenson said that to read the statute more broadly could potentially ensnare and put at risk “any individual” of violating state statute for handing out materials that improperly use the word “reelect.” The potential existed even if the individual was not involved with the creating the literature.

“A volunteer campaign worker, for example, may know nothing of the statutory requirements for campaign literature they are passing out,” Mortenson wrote. “While that is not presumed to be the case here, because the individual is the client, but she is not the candidate to whom the term reelect applies.”

In an email, Hicks said “there is a lot of outside influence” trying to shift the focus of her race to make it about fear and division.

“Our campaign has always been focused on values and real solutions for the people of our community,” Hicks wrote. “We will continue to do that in the next five days.”

Voters head to the polls on Nov. 8.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
