News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Judge: Rochester Township broke no rules in assessing heron nest site

An appellate court ruling finds the township did not violate state law in bypassing an environmental impact statement.

Heron development 04242022.JPG
Construction equipment sits at the end of Boulder Creek Lane Southwest in Rochester Township April 24, 2022. Trees north of the road toward Cascade Creek have been cut down in a great blue heron nest colony.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
June 13, 2022 08:27 AM
ROCHESTER — Despite no official approval of plans, construction of a housing development has begun at the site of a great blue heron nest colony in Rochester Township. A court ruling last week also handed a setback to a group advocating preserving the nest site, which is known as a rookery.

However, members of the Save the Rookery group say their fight isn’t over.

“This is far from decided,” said Vikki Morris, Save the Rookery group member.

International Properties LLC is proposing a 10-home development. The company, owned by Aderonke Mordi, closed on a purchase in April 2022 of 30 acres of property owned by Steve Connelly in Rochester Township for $1.4 million.

Save the Rookery has filed multiple suits to stop the development including appealing the township board’s decision not to conduct an Environmental Impact Statement of the site.

Last week, appellate Judge Michael Kirk issued a ruling on that appeal finding the township did not violate any laws or procedure in deciding a less thorough environmental assessment worksheet was adequate for the project.

The township’s decision was “not based on errors of law and was not arbitrary, capricious, or unsupported by substantial evidence,” Kirk wrote.

Kirk wrote the township had complied with Minnesota law by relying on a Department of Natural Resources recommendation to study adjacent land.

However, Kirk also wrote that the experts cited in the appeal of the decision might also be correct in their assessment that construction at the site could have significant environmental impacts. He also concluded the DNR survey of neighboring land wouldn’t have given the township all the evidence or information it needed to make a determination if endangered species were present on the land.

Great blue herons aren’t listed as endangered but their nests, when occupied, are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918. Connelly and International Properties entered into a purchase agreement in 2021. However, removal of trees was halted by an emergency injunction filed by neighboring property owners . By the time a hearing was held on that injunction, the nests were occupied. Olmsted County District Court Judge Pamela King denied the injunction and declined to take up another application for an injunction this year.

In March 2022, Connelly and other people were observed cutting down trees at the nest site . The nests were no longer protected by the treaty because they weren’t yet occupied.

Since then, construction of a road through the property has started despite the plan for the development having yet to receive approval from either the Rochester Township Board or recommendation from the township’s planning and zoning commission.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit connected to the injunction is still pending.

Another lawsuit was filed against the township board for its acceptance of a general development plan in November 2021.

The township planning and zoning commission meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the township hall, 4111 11th Ave. SW. and is scheduled to decide whether or not to recommend a preliminary plat proposal of the project.

Morris said members of the Save the Rookery group intend to be at the meeting to present a petition against the project and a statement outlining the plan’s violations of township development standards and requirements for road grading adjacent to Cascade Creek.

“There’s still time for commission members and (township) board members to do what’s right,” Morris said.

If you go

What: Rochester Township planning and zoning commission meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Where: 4111 11th Ave. SW.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
