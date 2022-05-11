SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Juneteenth 2022 celebration announced

The Rochester Branch of the NAACP will host the celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in conjunction with Rochesterfest.

juneteenth.jpg
The Juneteenth celebration in Rochester is set to begin at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Contributed
By Staff reports
May 11, 2022 04:01 PM
ROCHESTER — Rochester's 17th annual Juneteenth Celebration is set for 12 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022.

The celebration will be held at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, in conjunction with Rochesterfest.

The Rochester Branch of the NAACP said a fun-filled and family-oriented agenda is set for community members and businesses, including the history of Juneteenth and its importance, and calls to action to advance social justice and equity for all.

Entertainment will include a performance by LaSonya Natividad and The Soul Train, a jazz and soul group that has performed numerous times in Rochester, including at previous Juneteenth celebrations. A cultural dance and youth entertainment will add to the afternoon entertainment.

On June 19, 1865, slaves in Texas finally received word that they were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation, two years after President Abraham Lincoln presented it. Juneteenth is now a national holiday that commemorates that event and celebrates Black culture.

