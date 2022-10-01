We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Junkin' Market Days brings fun gifts to Rochester

The market was hosted at Graham Arena Friday and Saturday.

junkin market
A fall photo wall set up for Junkin' Market Days at Graham Arena in Rochester Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
October 01, 2022 03:39 PM
ROCHESTER – Vendors lined up around Graham Arena Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, with products and gifts perfect to begin holiday shopping.

Junkin Market Days returned to Rochester Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday with vendors selling everything from jewelry and candles to photography and craft cocktails.

I walked the loop around the arena and picked out some fun – or very ‘Minnesota’ – gifts.

Green Giant Statue print

junkin market
The print of the Green Giant statue at Junkin' Market Days at Graham Arena in Rochester Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Like any Ear of Corn Water Tower picture in Rochester, I’m not sure if anything is more Minnesota than a print of the Green Giant statue in Blue Earth. This print is by Jason Pfitzer Photography.

Table of craft jewelry

junkin market
The jewelry table at Junkin' Market Days at Graham Arena in Rochester Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

If you’re a jewelry lover, hours could be spent sifting through the pile of craft jewelry on this table – which is only 25 cents or five pieces for $1.

Vikings-inspired shirt

junkin market
A "Skol Sister" shirt at Junkin' Market Days at Graham Arena in Rochester Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

There are always plenty of fun slogan shirts at Saturday markets, and I found a few favorites. This “Skol Sister” shirt by Designs by T is a fun way to support the Minnesota Vikings (if that’s something you’re interested in doing).

“It’s corn!” ornament

junkin market
A corn ornament at Junkin' Market Days at Graham Arena in Rochester Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

If you keep up with TikTok – or any social media platform, at this point – you’ve probably heard the audio of the boy who is passionate about corn. Well, a vendor ran with that passion and created a corn ornament that the buyer can color.

More fun shirts

junkin market
Fun shirts at Junkin' Market Days at Graham Arena in Rochester Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Back with more fun shirts – this time for the hunters. These are silk screened by Haack Shack Designs.

Premade cocktails – just add alcohol

junkin market
A craft cocktail from Fusion Bouzion at Junkin' Market Days at Graham Arena in Rochester Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Fusion Bouzion Craft Cocktails were in attendance with an inventive way to enjoy your favorite cocktail. The company adds ingredients in a jar to make any of your favorite cocktails, including an old fashioned or espresso martini. You just add 10-12 ounces of a spirit, refrigerate for a few days and enjoy six to eight infused drinks.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
