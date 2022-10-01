Junkin' Market Days brings fun gifts to Rochester

ROCHESTER – Vendors lined up around Graham Arena Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, with products and gifts perfect to begin holiday shopping.

Junkin Market Days returned to Rochester Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday with vendors selling everything from jewelry and candles to photography and craft cocktails.

I walked the loop around the arena and picked out some fun – or very ‘Minnesota’ – gifts.

Green Giant Statue print

The print of the Green Giant statue at Junkin' Market Days at Graham Arena in Rochester Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Like any Ear of Corn Water Tower picture in Rochester, I’m not sure if anything is more Minnesota than a print of the Green Giant statue in Blue Earth. This print is by Jason Pfitzer Photography.

Table of craft jewelry

The jewelry table at Junkin' Market Days at Graham Arena in Rochester Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

If you’re a jewelry lover, hours could be spent sifting through the pile of craft jewelry on this table – which is only 25 cents or five pieces for $1.

Vikings-inspired shirt

A "Skol Sister" shirt at Junkin' Market Days at Graham Arena in Rochester Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

There are always plenty of fun slogan shirts at Saturday markets, and I found a few favorites. This “Skol Sister” shirt by Designs by T is a fun way to support the Minnesota Vikings (if that’s something you’re interested in doing).

“It’s corn!” ornament

A corn ornament at Junkin' Market Days at Graham Arena in Rochester Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

If you keep up with TikTok – or any social media platform, at this point – you’ve probably heard the audio of the boy who is passionate about corn. Well, a vendor ran with that passion and created a corn ornament that the buyer can color.

More fun shirts

Fun shirts at Junkin' Market Days at Graham Arena in Rochester Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Back with more fun shirts – this time for the hunters. These are silk screened by Haack Shack Designs.

Premade cocktails – just add alcohol

A craft cocktail from Fusion Bouzion at Junkin' Market Days at Graham Arena in Rochester Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Fusion Bouzion Craft Cocktails were in attendance with an inventive way to enjoy your favorite cocktail. The company adds ingredients in a jar to make any of your favorite cocktails, including an old fashioned or espresso martini. You just add 10-12 ounces of a spirit, refrigerate for a few days and enjoy six to eight infused drinks.