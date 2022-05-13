Jury deliberations begin in trial against Kasson LDS church leader accused of sexual assault

MANTORVILLE — Jury deliberations have begun in the case of a Church of Latter-Day Saints leader accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile under his care.

Michael Davis, 37, was facing two charges of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one charge of indecent exposure in the presence of a minor with a previous conviction.

Over the course of the trial in Dodge County District Court, jurors heard testimony from the alleged victim, his family members, multiple law enforcement personnel, and social and medical workers who interacted with the alleged victim.

Davis was the elders quorum president at LDS church in Kasson where the alleged victim and his mother attended. Davis has since been removed from any position in the congregation, according to Randal Thomas, president of the Rochester Minnesota Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He was accused of sexually assaulting a then-13-year-old boy under his care multiple times over Christmas break in December 2018 in Davis’ home.

This is a developing story. More updates to come on Postbulletin.com .