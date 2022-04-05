Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 5
News | Local

Jury deliberations expected to begin after closing arguments in March 2019 murder trial

The jury is expected to begin its deliberations Tuesday afternoon, April 5, 2019, in the case of a 25-year-old Rochester man charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder

Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Ayub Iman.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
April 05, 2022 06:30 AM
ROCHESTER — Jury deliberations are expected to begin this afternoon in the case of a 25-year-old man charged with aiding and abetting the murder of another man in March 2019.

The case of Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman is expected to be in the hands of the Olmsted County District Court jury following closing arguments from prosecutors and defense attorney James McGeeney.

Iman is charged with aid and abet second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble.

Roble's body was found by a motorist in the pre-dawn hours of March 5, 2019, on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1). He had been shot 11 times.

More than two dozen witnesses took the stand over the course of the trial including members of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and an FBI special agent.

Employees of the former The Loop restaurant and a former Rochester woman also testified about the hours of March 4, 2019, that Roble spent in public. The former Rochester woman, Aaliyah Lamb, is the only witness that said she saw Iman, Roble and a third man, Muhidin Abukar, together on March 5.

Abukar, 33, is also charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. His jury trial last year ended in a mistrial following approximately18 hours of deliberations. A second trial is scheduled for May 2022.

Trial coverage:

Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Local
Cell phone tower data introduced in trial for Rochester man charged in 2019 murder
Prosecutors argue that the data places Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, at the scene where 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble was killed.
April 04, 2022 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Local
Murder trial enters second week
The trial, which began with jury selection March 28, continues with testimony expected from a member of the FBI's cellular analysis and survey team.
April 03, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Local
Witness testifies that murder victim and accused suspect were together in the hours before the murder
The fourth day of trial testimony continues in the case of 25-year-old Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman with the testimony of Olmsted County Sheriff’s Detective Dan Johnson as well as one of the last people to see 28-year-old Garad Roble alive.
April 01, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Local
Medical examiner testifies, cell phone evidence introduced in March 2019 murder trial
Former assistant Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Peter Lin and an Olmsted County Sheriff's investigator and a detective testified Thursday in the Olmsted County District Court trial of 25-year-old Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman.
March 31, 2022 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Local
Half-dozen witnesses take stand in murder trial Wednesday
The testimony gave jurors some of their first glimpses into the last hours of Garad Roble's life.
March 30, 2022 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Local
Law enforcement, forensic scientists testify in first day of 2019 Rochester murder trial
Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, is charged in Olmsted County District court with aid and abet second-degree murder. A jury was selected Monday, March 28, 2022.
March 29, 2022 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
