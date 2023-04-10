Just Between Friends hosting sale on April 13-16 in Rochester

ROCHESTER — The annual children and maternity resale with Just Between Friends is on April 13 to 16 at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds 4-H Building.

The "budget-friendly" event is a consignment sale for families to buy and sell gently used children's, baby and maternity clothing. The children's clothing includes newborn to teen sizes.

Families can sell items, purchase lower-priced items at 50% to 90% of retail prices and donate to charities. The donated items go to Gage East and Christmas Anonymous in Rochester. The locally owned franchise has supported families in Rochester for 10 years as part of the national Just Between Friends organization.

Tickets are required for shopping on Thursday, which are available on the Just Between Friends website. The event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the 4-H Building, 1508 Aune Drive SE.

For more information, visit rochester.jbfsale.com or their Facebook page, Just Between Friends-Rochester MN.