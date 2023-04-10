99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Just Between Friends hosting sale on April 13-16 in Rochester

The event is a consignment sale for families to buy and sell gently used children's, baby and maternity clothing.

Just Between Friends Holiday Sale.JPG
The Just Between Friends holiday sale in Rochester on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. A children's and maternity resale is April 13 to 16, 2023.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 2:44 PM

ROCHESTER — The annual children and maternity resale with Just Between Friends is on April 13 to 16 at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds 4-H Building.

The "budget-friendly" event is a consignment sale for families to buy and sell gently used children's, baby and maternity clothing. The children's clothing includes newborn to teen sizes.

Families can sell items, purchase lower-priced items at 50% to 90% of retail prices and donate to charities. The donated items go to Gage East and Christmas Anonymous in Rochester. The locally owned franchise has supported families in Rochester for 10 years as part of the national Just Between Friends organization.

ALSO READ

Tickets are required for shopping on Thursday, which are available on the Just Between Friends website. The event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the 4-H Building, 1508 Aune Drive SE.

For more information, visit rochester.jbfsale.com or their Facebook page, Just Between Friends-Rochester MN.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Salvation Army Logo.jpg
Local
Church performances seek to fill Rochester Salvation Army food shelves
April 10, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Humbird forWARD June 15 band.jpg
Local
Change opens options for more food vendors at Rochester park concerts
April 10, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 9-15, 2023
April 10, 2023 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


060321-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-TRITON-SOFTBALL-1336.jpg
College
Softball: 6 southeastern Minnesota natives having success at the collegiate level
April 10, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Bright Star.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Absolute's 'Bright Star' opens, Art Heads Emporium hosts tie-dying
April 10, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
UMR Naloxone Training
Health
Student initiative leads to on-campus naloxone training at UMR
April 10, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
unnamed.png
Business
A $1.32 million land deal opens the door for developers to build commercial complex in northwest Rochester
April 10, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger