Justice Bus offering legal aid services in rural southeast Minnesota communities in May
The Justice Bus provides legal information, resources and referrals.
RUSHFORD — The Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services is offering legal aid services in rural communities from May 16-23, 2023.
The Justice Bus provides legal information, resources and referrals. SMRLS provides free legal services to low-income people in critical civil matters throughout its 33-county service area in southern Minnesota.
The Justice Bus will travel throughout the region in the coming months. The May schedule includes:
Tuesday, May 16
- Rushford: 9-11 a.m. at SEMCAC Food Shelf, 113 E. Jessie St.
- Caledonia: Noon to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, 231 E. Main St.
- La Crescent: 3-5 p.m. at the Public Library, 321 Main St.
Wednesday, May 17
ADVERTISEMENT
- Wabasha: 9-11 a.m. at the Public Library, 168 Alleghany Ave.
- Plainview: Noon to 2 p.m. at Highway 42 and Broadway Ave.
- St. Charles: 3-5 p.m. at the City Park, 719 W. Sixth St.
Thursday, May 18
- Preston: 9-11 a.m. at the SEMCAC Food Shelf, 515 Washington St. NW.
- Le Roy: Noon to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, 605 Broadway.
- Stewartville: 3-5 p.m. at the American Legion, 1100 Second Ave. NW.
Friday, May 19
- Red Wing: 9-11 a.m. at the Public Library, 225 East Ave.
- Cannon Falls: Noon to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, 306 Mill St. W.
- Zumbrota: 3-5 p.m. at the Public Library, 100 West Ave.
Monday, May 22
- Austin: 9-11 a.m. at the Welcome Center, 105 First St. SE.
- Blooming Prairie: Noon to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, 138 Highway Ave. S.
- Owatonna: 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Community Pathways, 155 Oakdale St.
Tuesday, May 23
- Faribault: 9-11 a.m. at the Community Action Center, 1400 Cannon Circle.
- Kenyon: Noon to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, 709 Second St.
- Northfield: 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Community Action Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway.
ADVERTISEMENT