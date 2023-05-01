Justice Bus offering legal aid services in rural southeast Minnesota communities in May

RUSHFORD — The Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services is offering legal aid services in rural communities from May 16-23, 2023.

The Justice Bus provides legal information, resources and referrals. SMRLS provides free legal services to low-income people in critical civil matters throughout its 33-county service area in southern Minnesota.

The Justice Bus will travel throughout the region in the coming months. The May schedule includes:

Tuesday, May 16



Rushford: 9-11 a.m. at SEMCAC Food Shelf, 113 E. Jessie St.

Caledonia: Noon to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, 231 E. Main St.

La Crescent: 3-5 p.m. at the Public Library, 321 Main St.

Wednesday, May 17



Wabasha: 9-11 a.m. at the Public Library, 168 Alleghany Ave.

Plainview: Noon to 2 p.m. at Highway 42 and Broadway Ave.

St. Charles: 3-5 p.m. at the City Park, 719 W. Sixth St.

Thursday, May 18



Preston: 9-11 a.m. at the SEMCAC Food Shelf, 515 Washington St. NW.

Le Roy: Noon to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, 605 Broadway.

Stewartville: 3-5 p.m. at the American Legion, 1100 Second Ave. NW.

Friday, May 19



Red Wing: 9-11 a.m. at the Public Library, 225 East Ave.

Cannon Falls: Noon to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, 306 Mill St. W.

Zumbrota: 3-5 p.m. at the Public Library, 100 West Ave.

Monday, May 22



Austin: 9-11 a.m. at the Welcome Center, 105 First St. SE.

Blooming Prairie: Noon to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, 138 Highway Ave. S.

Owatonna: 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Community Pathways, 155 Oakdale St.

Tuesday, May 23

