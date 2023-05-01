99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Monday, May 1

Justice Bus offering legal aid services in rural southeast Minnesota communities in May

The Justice Bus provides legal information, resources and referrals.

Justice Bus Southeast Minnesota.png
The Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services Justice Bus, which provides legal aid to rural communities.
Contributed / Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services
By Staff reports
Today at 4:50 PM

RUSHFORD — The Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services is offering legal aid services in rural communities from May 16-23, 2023.

The Justice Bus provides legal information, resources and referrals. SMRLS provides free legal services to low-income people in critical civil matters throughout its 33-county service area in southern Minnesota.

The Justice Bus will travel throughout the region in the coming months. The May schedule includes:

Tuesday, May 16

  • Rushford: 9-11 a.m. at SEMCAC Food Shelf, 113 E. Jessie St.
  • Caledonia: Noon to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, 231 E. Main St.
  • La Crescent: 3-5 p.m. at the Public Library, 321 Main St.

Wednesday, May 17

  • Wabasha: 9-11 a.m. at the Public Library, 168 Alleghany Ave.
  • Plainview: Noon to 2 p.m. at Highway 42 and Broadway Ave.
  • St. Charles: 3-5 p.m. at the City Park, 719 W. Sixth St.

Thursday, May 18

  • Preston: 9-11 a.m. at the SEMCAC Food Shelf, 515 Washington St. NW.
  • Le Roy: Noon to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, 605 Broadway.
  • Stewartville: 3-5 p.m. at the American Legion, 1100 Second Ave. NW.

Friday, May 19

  • Red Wing: 9-11 a.m. at the Public Library, 225 East Ave.
  • Cannon Falls: Noon to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, 306 Mill St. W.
  • Zumbrota: 3-5 p.m. at the Public Library, 100 West Ave.

Monday, May 22

  • Austin: 9-11 a.m. at the Welcome Center, 105 First St. SE.
  • Blooming Prairie: Noon to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, 138 Highway Ave. S.
  • Owatonna: 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Community Pathways, 155 Oakdale St.

Tuesday, May 23

  • Faribault: 9-11 a.m. at the Community Action Center, 1400 Cannon Circle.
  • Kenyon: Noon to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, 709 Second St.
  • Northfield: 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Community Action Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway.
