SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Juvenile arrested for DUI, gun possession

A Rochester police officer followed the car from the Gates of Rochester apartments and made contact with the driver after the man stopped on 19th Avenue Northwest.

RPD - ARRESTS.png
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
July 14, 2022 11:26 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and unlawful possession of a pistol late Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Capt. Casey Moilanen said an officer was parked at the fire station on 41st Street Northwest near the Gates of Rochester apartments when the officer heard a loud argument coming from the parking lot. The officer said the word "gun" was mentioned in the argument.

Also Read
izaak parker.jpg
Local
Update: Marion man arrested for Poppa J's Kettle Corn trailer theft also facing drug, gun charges
The trailer was located after a resident said they believed it was parked in the driveway of Marion residence. While executing a search warrant on residence, deputies noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home.
July 14, 2022 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
mprmplsshooting71522.jpg
Minnesota
Minneapolis police fatally shoot man after overnight standoff
According to an account of the events from police, the standoff started at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a report of shots fired inside an apartment building on the 900 block of 21st Avenue South, a couple blocks east of Cedar Avenue and just south of Interstate 94.
July 14, 2022 09:23 AM
 · 
By  MPR News Staff

The officer didn't approach and called for backup. Soon after, the officer heard a car leave the parking lot with members of one of the groups involved in the argument.

The officer followed the car as it turned southbound on 19th Avenue Northwest. Moilanen said the car suddenly pulled over and parked on the side of the road. The officer got out and talked with the driver.

The officer reported that the driver and passenger appeared intoxicated. A .22 caliber loaded handgun was on the floor near the driver's seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 17-year-old male driver from Lakeville, Minn., was arrested on suspicion of DUI and unlawful possession of a pistol. He also gave a false name to police, had open alcohol containers in the car, and was driving without a valid driver's license.

Moilanen said juveniles are now transported to the Dakota County Juvenile Services Center since Olmsted County's detention center closed , but Dakota County wouldn't accept the juvenile. Instead, the 17-year-old was released to his grandmother.

The 19-year-old passenger from Rochester was issued a ticket for consumption of alcohol as a minor.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTROCHESTER
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 10-16, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 14, 2022 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 1 candidates discuss priority for HRA levy in videos
The two candidates for the open seat were asked about the best use for Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds. Here’s what they said.
July 14, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: School board candidates spar over equity and diversity
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
July 14, 2022 06:48 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
IMG_5431.JPG
Local
School board candidates spar over equity and diversity
"Our teachers are not school counselors. We can have resources for that, but when you're in the school room, let's teach academics," candidate Kimberly Rishavy said, challenging many of the priorities the school district's current administration has undertaken.
July 14, 2022 12:24 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer