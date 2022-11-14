SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Juvenile arrested with 'ghost gun' in Rochester

A Rochester police officer walked up to the vehicle and observed the juvenile handling the firearm. The juvenile turned over the loaded 9mm handgun after law enforcement asked him for it.

By Mark Wasson
November 14, 2022 09:30 AM
ROCHESTER — A 16-year-old Rochester male was arrested in after police found a "ghost gun" on the juvenile, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

A caller reported a person displaying a handgun while sitting in a vehicle on the 3900 block of 18th Avenue Northwest.

A Rochester police officer walked up to the vehicle and observed the juvenile handling the firearm. The juvenile turned over the loaded 9mm handgun after law enforcement asked him for it.

The gun had no serial number and is considered a "ghost gun" by law enforcement due to the difficulty in tracking the firearm.

RPD has recommended charges to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office related to the incident.

The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle was not arrested and is facing no charges.

By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
