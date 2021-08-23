Juvenile tased after reportedly threatening to kill Stewartville residents and assaulting law enforcement

Olmsted County sheriff's officers used a stun gun on a juvenile who attempted to enter a trailer park residence, threatened to kill its residents, and assaulted police officers the morning of Aug. 18, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

The female was attempting to enter the home and fight with its residents. She resisted arrest, and continued to threaten the residents, as well as law enforcement, reportedly saying she would "beat the living (expletive) out of you" to a deputy.

She was expected to be charged with disorderly conduct, third-degree damage to property, obstructing legal process, fourth-degree assault of a police officer, and felony threats of violence.

Details of the event, which took place shortly after midnight Aug. 18 in the 2100 block of Cardinal Lane Northwest in Stewartville, are now public after incident reports were finalized over the weekend.

The suspect reportedly refused to put her hands behind her back and walked toward deputies "in an aggressive manner," according to Schueller. Deputies brought the suspect to the ground and attempted to handcuff her, but she refused to roll onto her stomach.

Deputies used the stun gun on her left side, above her hip, "with good results," Schueller said. She continued to lie on the ground, but refused to show her hands. Deputies held her in this position until they were able to handcuff her.

The suspect then allegedly yelled at residents that she wanted to kill them, and continued to threaten officers, as well as kick them.

The suspect ripped security cameras from the residence and damaged the door, amounting to $580 of destruction.

The suspect was released to her mother, Schueller said.