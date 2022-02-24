SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

K-M student suffers minor injuries when school bus is hit by truck

The bus was on its way to the middle school Thursday morning, Feb. 24, 2022, when the crash occurred.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 24, 2022 11:36 AM
KASSON — A Kasson-Mantorville student suffered minor injuries Thursday morning, Feb. 24, 2022, when the school bus the student was in was hit by a truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 7:55 a.m. to Minnesota Highway 57 at 16th Street Northeast in Kasson for a report of a crash involving a K-M school bus.

A 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by a 17-year-old boy was northbound on Highway 57 and a 2006 Bluebird school bus was southbound and making a left turn onto 16th Street when the truck hit the right rear of the bus in the northbound lane of Highway 57, according to the state patrol crash report.

Several students were on the bus at the time and one student reported minor injuries.

The driver of the school bus, 71-year-old Gregory Louis Brambrink, of Kasson, was not injured.

The bus was on its way to the middle school at the time of the crash.

The Kasson Police Department assisted the State Patrol in its response.

