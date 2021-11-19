Kansas man injured in crash on Interstate 90

The driver of a tractor-trailer from Kansas was hurt Thursday morning after the truck he was driving went off the road on Interstate 90.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash about 9:50 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 90 in Fremont Township in Winona County. A 2017 KW trailer went off the road.

The driver, 63-year-old Gary Ray Tomlinson, of Iola, Kansas, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Winona Hospital, according to the State Patrol crash report.

Lewiston Police, Fire and EMS responded as well as the Winona County Sheriff's Office.