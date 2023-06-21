Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Karl Johnson announces second bid for District 3 Olmsted County commissioner seat

Challenger said he's knocking on doors to start 2024 campaign effort with eye on community needs.

karl-johnson.jpg
Karl Johnson.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 12:22 PM

ROCHESTER — Karl Johnson has become the first announced potential challenger for an Olmsted County commissioner seat in 2024.

While filing for local offices typically occurs in May before Election Day, Johnson said he’s been gearing up for what will be his second attempt to unseat District 3 Commissioner Gregg Wright.

“I've already been knocking on doors,” he said of starting nearly a year before he can make his candidacy official. “My time needs to be spent wisely.”

Johnson challenged Wright in 2022, seeking a two-year term created by redistricting following the 2020 census count, but the challenger only received 33.6% of the vote.

With a four-year term on the ballot next year, Johnson said he’s been encouraged to run again and has been using the time since the 2022 election to become more involved in the community and better understand the needs of county residents, especially those in the Third District, which covers parts of northeast and southeast Rochester.

He said key issues expected to drive his campaign toward the Nov. 5, 2024, election include equity goals, opioid concerns, homelessness, workforce needs and supporting the judicial system.

“Olmsted County is a true gem,” said the small-business owner and former district sales manager for Country Hearth and Village Hearth Breads. “However, it’s still a work in progress.”

He said his goal is to provide support through selfless government that continues to find ways to improve.

“The moment you believe you’re the best, you stop giving it your all,” he said. “We need to keep giving it our all.”

Wright, who was initially elected the District 3 seat in 2016, said he plans to seek another term in the 2024 election.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
