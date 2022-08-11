SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kasson City Council considering moratorium on THC sales

The city will defer to Dodge County before deciding if or how to regulate sales of delta-9 edibles.

Delta Eight Gummies
Delta Eight gummies pictured on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
By Dené K. Dryden
August 10, 2022 09:04 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

KASSON — At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Kasson City Council discussed the possibility of implementing a moratorium on hemp-derived THC product sales in the city. While no official action was taken on the subject, Mayor Chris McKern said he would favor a moratorium.

“It would be temporary, very temporary, and come up with something in the next 30, 60, 90 days,” McKern said.

Also Read
UDC pic.jpg
Local
New development code passes first test amid some questions
Heritage preservation, public input and development changes were raised as concerns during the first of two public hearings related to Unified Development Code.
August 10, 2022 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Downtown Rochester Minnesota
Local
Olmsted County discrimination case continues to unfold
Attorneys asked the judge for ruling on process issues related to social worker's claims.
August 10, 2022 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation that permits the sale, purchase and consumption of edibles that contain up to 5 milligrams of THC derived from legally certified hemp — or delta-9 THC. Since the law took effect on July 1, several Minnesota cities, including Waseca, Robbinsdale, Marshall and St. Joseph, have implemented citywide moratoriums on THC sales.

Per guidance from the League of Minnesota Cities, Kasson could place a moratorium on THC sales for up to one year in order to study the issue and craft ordinances that regulate or restrict those sales.

On Wednesday, McKern asked City Administrator Timothy Ibisch to contact Dodge County officials to see if the county will act on the new law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The county actually regulates, for example, tobacco sales,” Ibisch said. “Dodge County actually does that regulating. So, that’s why I think the mayor is interested in seeing if they’re planning on doing anything in addition to what already is on the books. … We wouldn’t be able to less restrictive (than the county), but we could be more restrictive.”

After checking in with county leadership, McKern suggested that the council circle back and consider what regulations, if any, would affect THC sales in Kasson.

“The state didn’t give any guidance,” McKern said.

Multiple council members voiced opinions that if the city did not permit delta-9 sales, residents would turn to Rochester or other cities to buy edibles.

“I’m fine with it if somebody wants to do them,” said Councilman Dan Eggler. “Why not let somebody sell it versus going to another city to buy it?”

Councilman Ryan Christensen echoed Eggler, saying he doesn’t want the city to lose potential business to Rochester.

“I don’t necessarily want to be the first to allow it, but I don’t want to restrict it,” said Councilman Duane Burton. “I kind of want to follow, see what the precedents are.”

Ibisch said that after conferring with Dodge County, the city’s next steps would be to hold a public hearing on a moratorium.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If they pass the moratorium, they would give us a timeline,” Ibisch said of the city council. “They would say, ‘Staff, within 60 days or 100 days or whatever, we want you to come up with what the regulations for governing this should be. And until that point, we’re not going to allow sales of this product in the city of Kasson.”

The Kasson City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Related Topics: KASSON-MANTORVILLEGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Wanamingo - Goodhue County map.png
Local
18-year-old woman killed in crash Wednesday morning
The crash between a car and a semi occurred at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday.
August 10, 2022 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Red Cow
Exclusive
Business
Twin Cities burger tavern Red Cow opens first location in Rochester
Rochester welcomes a new burger joint in town with Red Cow, which opened Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The owner, Luke Shimp, hails from Lake City and sees the first Red Cow outside of the Twin Cities as a homecoming.
August 10, 2022 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
IBM exterior
Local
Rochester IBM employees invited to summer picnic
Any member of the Rochester IBM Alumni Club is invited to join.
August 10, 2022 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
20220810_140510.jpg
Business
Gym owner buys commercial center for $2.8 million
Under the corporate name of Progression Building LLC, Joshua Grenell paid $2.8 million for a Rochester multi-tenant center at 2625 U.S. Highway 14 West on Aug. 1. That is where Grenell's Crossfit Progression gym has been based for many years.
August 10, 2022 04:21 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger