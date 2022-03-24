Kasson, developers prep another hundred lots for new houses

KASSON — Two developers came forward Wednesday night to talk about three separate subdivision that will mean close to 100 new homes in Kasson.

Mike Marti spoke about the Linden Manor concept plan in southeast Kasson just north of U.S. Highway 14, and Tony Bigelow talked about two separate subdivisions on both ends of the city.

The three subdivisions should add close to 100 new single-family home lots to the inventory in Kasson, said City Administrator Tim Ibisch.

"Last year we build 50 houses in Kasson," Ibisch said. "And we have about a year’s worth of lots left."

Many of those are bigger lots that would likely attract construction of homes that are of a higher price point, Ibisch said, but some of the new lots in the subdivisions discussed Wednesday would come in at a more affordable price.

"I know there’s a wide range at impact costs," Ibisch said. "Bigelow, for example, has the South Pointe development, which potentially comes with lower start costs."

The important thing, he said, is to keep a supply of new lots coming as developers use up the city's current inventory in the platted subdivisions.

As part of a subdivision development by Bigelow Homes, the city annexed 40 acres of land just east of Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School.

Ibisch said last year the city annexed about 200 acres, so this annexation was the first one of 2022.

While the final platting and development of the subdivisions will take more time and more steps, the developers said they might look to start work late in the fall or early next spring on the various subdivisions, meaning lots could be available by late summer 2023 or early fall that same year.

"I think a lot of the home builders are taking a wait-and-see approach," Ibisch said. "They want to see how sales go. I think they want to make sure they don’t bite off too much."

In the instance of the Linden Manor subdivision, the city would need to rezone the property from commercial to residential.

Mayor Chris McKern said the city should move to rezoning the land for housing because that is the path toward growth.

Ibish added that the schools and the population growth are helping drive more business development in Kasson.

"Population growth drives that service sector economy," he said.

