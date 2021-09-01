Kasson fire leaves businesses scrambling to find a new home

KASSON — Even when no one is injured, a fire can have a devastating impact on the singed lives it touches.

That's the case in Kasson where four businesses were left reeling after the building on Fifth Street Southeast where they did everything from sell furniture and home décor to construct custom cabinets was gutted Aug. 25 by a blaze that began about 9 p.m.

"It's all gone," said Kim Rudlong, owner of Daisy Mae, a furniture and home décor store. "There might be a few savable items, pots and pans, but everything is pretty much a total loss."

Rudlong, who opened the store with her husband, Rick Rudlong in 2012, said she still doesn't know the extent of the loss in her store. While there has been an outpouring of support and concern over social media, and her niece is operating a GoFundMe page to help her recoup her financial losses , she knows opening the store again will be a challenge.

Part of that challenge is financial since she did not have insurance on the store or its contents.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We’d made the decision not to have insurance because it’s very costly, and we’d only lose what we’d pay in insurance anyway," she said.

The business, she said, was her main source of income, though she and her husband also have a business painting home interiors. At this point, she said she wants to explore looking into reopening at a new location. Since they sold mostly used items, they do have some inventory in their garage and a storage shed, though not enough to fill their store at this point.

Daisy Mae wasn't the only business lost. Other tenants in the building include 1760 Millwork Manufacturing, TG's Re-Created and Cherished Antiques.

Melissa Scott, who has owned Cherished Antiques with her husband Rick Scott for 11 years, said she also went without insurance because of its cost and medical bills.

Scott said she began receiving texts about 11 p.m. Aug. 25, but her phone was turned off so she did not get the news about the fire until about 4 a.m., when her daughter knocked on the door to tell her.

"Nothing (was salvageable)," she said of the shop. "Even my computers are melted."

While she hopes to find a different location for the store, Scott said she's not sure where the money will come from for rent in a new building, plus inventory and all the other items needed to run a business -- from a cash register to an "open" sign, all of which were lost.

Like Rudlong, Scott has a GoFundMe page set up on her behalf to help reopen the store .

ADVERTISEMENT

"I really did enjoy the store," Scott said. "I loved my displays and setting up good deals."

Scott said her Facebook post sharing news of the fire received more than 4,000 views, 150 comments and was shared about 50 times.

"A lot of people said they’re sorry," she said. "One lady said she wanted to donate things to me if we reopen."

Rudlong said she's received similar support.

"We’ve had many, many words of love and support on Facebook from people who are messaging us," Rudlong said. "People came by and gave us hugs. There's so much love and support, it makes us want to open back up."