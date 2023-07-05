Kasson home a total loss in Tuesday fire

KASSON — A Kasson family is without a home following a Tuesday night, July 4, fire that the Kasson Fire Department has classified as a total loss.

The department responded to a report of a fire on the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast around 7:36 p.m.

A cause has not been determined, according to Kasson Fire Chief Joe Fitch.

"The fire did however start on the exterior of the home on the back deck spreading quickly to the interior kitchen and attic spaces were fully engulfed when we arrived on scene," Fitch said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the family and several neighbors were helping clean up the site.

The family was told to contact the Red Cross for assistance.

The Kasson Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Dodge Center Ambulance and the Dodge Center Fire Department also responded to the call.