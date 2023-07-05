Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kasson home a total loss in Tuesday fire

As of Wednesday afternoon, the family and several neighbors were helping clean up the site.

Kasson House Fire
The backside of home damaged by fire on the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast in Kasson on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. According to the Kasson Fire Department, who responded to the scene Tuesday night, the cause of the fire has not been determined, but it did start on the back deck before spreading to the house.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 2:40 PM

KASSON — A Kasson family is without a home following a Tuesday night, July 4, fire that the Kasson Fire Department has classified as a total loss.

The department responded to a report of a fire on the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast around 7:36 p.m.

A cause has not been determined, according to Kasson Fire Chief Joe Fitch.

"The fire did however start on the exterior of the home on the back deck spreading quickly to the interior kitchen and attic spaces were fully engulfed when we arrived on scene," Fitch said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the family and several neighbors were helping clean up the site.

The family was told to contact the Red Cross for assistance.

The Kasson Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Dodge Center Ambulance and the Dodge Center Fire Department also responded to the call.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
