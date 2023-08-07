Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kasson man accused of raping vulnerable adult

James Dylan Gaw, 18, of Kasson, is accused of using force to rape a vulnerable adult earlier this year, according to the criminal complaint.

James Dylan Gaw.JPG
James Dylan Gaw.
Contributed / Dodge County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 1:18 PM

MANTORVILLE — An 18-year-old Kasson man is accused of forcefully raping a vulnerable adult, according to new charges filed in Dodge County District Court.

James Dylan Gaw is charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim that is mentally impaired. The charge alleges penetration.

He was released on $50,000 bail by District Judge Debra Groehler provided Gaw has no contact with the woman and does not leave Minnesota without court approval.

Find more news important to you

His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 16, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaw is accused of sexually assaulting a vulnerable adult earlier this year when the pair were dating. The 18-year-old woman has Noonan syndrome with the mental capacity of a 13- or 14-year-old.

The couple dated from February to July of 2023, the woman told police. On April 30, Gaw raped her at his Kasson residence, she said. She told an officer that she repeatedly told Gaw no and he used force to gain compliance.

The woman was picked up from Gaw's residence by her mother, who could tell that something was wrong, the mom told police. The woman told her mother about the sexual assault a few days before the woman reported the rape to police earlier this month.

Gaw later denied sexually assaulting the woman in a Snapchat conversation with her.

"I'm sorry if I made you feel that way," he wrote to the woman.

Gaw told police during a Mirandized interview that he and the woman had a sexually active relationship and denied raping her. He said the two had consensual intercourse the day of the alleged sexual assault.

"Gaw further stated that he is aware of her mental disabilities, but respects her and sees her as a perfect human being," part of the complaint reads.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
The Lost Dutchman
Members Only
Business
Speakeasy in Wabasha reopens after 22 years
9m ago
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: August 6-12, 2023
13m ago
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 30-August 5, 2023
6h ago
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Drone - Driftless Area
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Driftless Hiking Trail takes shape between Chatfield and Caledonia
8h ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
081021-GOODHUE-COUNTY-FAIR-8451.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Festivals in full swing this week in Southeast Minnesota
8h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
En Vogue 080623 01.JPG
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester fans finally get it: En Vogue energizes Down by the Riverside
14h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Rochester-Sotheby_s-Mansion-Pool.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
A grand Rochester mansion is 'one big wow'
1d ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell