Kasson man accused of raping vulnerable adult

MANTORVILLE — An 18-year-old Kasson man is accused of forcefully raping a vulnerable adult, according to new charges filed in Dodge County District Court.

James Dylan Gaw is charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim that is mentally impaired. The charge alleges penetration.

He was released on $50,000 bail by District Judge Debra Groehler provided Gaw has no contact with the woman and does not leave Minnesota without court approval.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 16, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaw is accused of sexually assaulting a vulnerable adult earlier this year when the pair were dating. The 18-year-old woman has Noonan syndrome with the mental capacity of a 13- or 14-year-old.

The couple dated from February to July of 2023, the woman told police. On April 30, Gaw raped her at his Kasson residence, she said. She told an officer that she repeatedly told Gaw no and he used force to gain compliance.

The woman was picked up from Gaw's residence by her mother, who could tell that something was wrong, the mom told police. The woman told her mother about the sexual assault a few days before the woman reported the rape to police earlier this month.

Gaw later denied sexually assaulting the woman in a Snapchat conversation with her.

"I'm sorry if I made you feel that way," he wrote to the woman.

Gaw told police during a Mirandized interview that he and the woman had a sexually active relationship and denied raping her. He said the two had consensual intercourse the day of the alleged sexual assault.

"Gaw further stated that he is aware of her mental disabilities, but respects her and sees her as a perfect human being," part of the complaint reads.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.