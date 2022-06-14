SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kasson man injured in motorcycle crash Sunday in Rochester

The Kasson man was not wearing a helmet and suffered a head injury. He was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 14, 2022 08:52 AM
ROCHESTER — A 39-year-old Kasson man suffered a head injury following a vehicle crash Sunday, June 12, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the man was traveling westbound on 12th Street Southwest on a motorcycle when a white vehicle, also headed westbound, began to change lanes. The man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed near South Broadway.

Witnesses gave conflicting statements on whether the other vehicle hit the motorcycle.

The Kasson man was not wearing a helmet and suffered a head injury. He was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The white vehicle continued to head westbound on 12th Street Southwest following the crash and was not on scene when law enforcement arrived.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
