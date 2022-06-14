Kasson man injured in motorcycle crash Sunday in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A 39-year-old Kasson man suffered a head injury following a vehicle crash Sunday, June 12, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the man was traveling westbound on 12th Street Southwest on a motorcycle when a white vehicle, also headed westbound, began to change lanes. The man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed near South Broadway.

Witnesses gave conflicting statements on whether the other vehicle hit the motorcycle.

The Kasson man was not wearing a helmet and suffered a head injury. He was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The white vehicle continued to head westbound on 12th Street Southwest following the crash and was not on scene when law enforcement arrived.