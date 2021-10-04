SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Kasson man injured in single vehicle crash Saturday

The 27-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for what the Minnesota State Patrol described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 04, 2021 07:26 AM
KASSON -- A Kasson man was injured Saturday night after the Minnesota State Patrol said he rolled his pickup.

Troopers were called about 9:20 p.m. Saturday to eastbound U.S. Highway 14 at 260th Avenuefor a report of a single-vehicle crash in Mantorville Township. A 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 was eastbound on Highway 14 when it left the roadway and rolled.

The driver of the truck, 27-year-old Blake Christophe Kroll, of Kasson, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the crash report. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, the State Patrol report notes.

Kasson police and fire as well as the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Dodge Center Ambulance assisted the State Patrol in its response.

