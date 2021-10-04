Kasson man injured in single vehicle crash Saturday

KASSON -- A Kasson man was injured Saturday night after the Minnesota State Patrol said he rolled his pickup.

Troopers were called about 9:20 p.m. Saturday to eastbound U.S. Highway 14 at 260th Avenuefor a report of a single-vehicle crash in Mantorville Township. A 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 was eastbound on Highway 14 when it left the roadway and rolled.

The driver of the truck, 27-year-old Blake Christophe Kroll, of Kasson, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the crash report. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, the State Patrol report notes.

Kasson police and fire as well as the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Dodge Center Ambulance assisted the State Patrol in its response.