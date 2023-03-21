Kasson-Mantorville agrees to help cover rising insurance costs for teachers in one-time payment

KASSON — In response to rising premiums, Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools has agreed to burden some of the increasing costs of health insurance for its teaching staff.

The School Board unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the district’s teachers union on Monday, outlining the agreement regarding the issue.

"We do see it as a crisis. It's a national crisis," School Board member Kate Ryan said. "We don't want our teachers to be burdened, and we know they can't operate in their best capacity with this kind of financial weight."

According to the document, the "total premium increase" for teachers receiving the school district's health insurance increased $82,400 in the current six-month period. Per the agreement, the district will contribute $44,600 to lessen the burden for the employees.

The district is paying for that amount from a few different sources. $26,000 will come from the general fund, available because of a net decrease of five teachers using the district's insurance. $7,300 is due to the fact that the board declined to take salaries for the year. The remaining $11,300 is from the district deciding not to conduct the annual perception survey.

The memorandum of understanding specified that it would be a one-time agreement. However, the board's documentation also said the district "will offer an additional $3,000/year to the single and $2,400/year to the family health insurance plans" during year one of the next master agreement. The documentation said it would do so "in an effort to retain current teachers and attract new teachers."

During the previous board meeting on Feb. 27, Chairman Kent Harfmann attributed the increase in insurance costs to both the rising cost of health care generally, as well as the fact that the district's claims had outpaced the premiums it had been paying.

Among a slew of others who spoke on the issue during the Feb. 27 meeting, Sixth grade teacher Slone Seuss spoke about the impact rising costs have had on her finances.

"I think the most disheartening part about all of this is that 28 years into my career, and my earning power is steadily decreasing," Seuss said. "It's hard to feel valued. It's hard to feel respected in this profession anymore."

Teachers Union Co-President Aaron Wilke spoke briefly with the school board during Monday's meeting after the memorandum of understanding had been approved. He asked several board members and district staff members to stand, and then led the room of teachers in giving them a round of applause.

"I want to thank you," Wilke said.