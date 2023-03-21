99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kasson-Mantorville agrees to help cover rising insurance costs for teachers in one-time payment

The "total premium increase" for teachers receiving the school district's health insurance increased $82,400 in the current six-month period.

IMG_7104.JPG
Kasson-Mantorville School Board member Kate Ryan speaks about the rising costs of health insurance for teachers at a school board meeting on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 12:12 AM

KASSON — In response to rising premiums, Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools has agreed to burden some of the increasing costs of health insurance for its teaching staff.

The School Board unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the district’s teachers union on Monday, outlining the agreement regarding the issue.

"We do see it as a crisis. It's a national crisis," School Board member Kate Ryan said. "We don't want our teachers to be burdened, and we know they can't operate in their best capacity with this kind of financial weight."

Also Read

According to the document, the "total premium increase" for teachers receiving the school district's health insurance increased $82,400 in the current six-month period. Per the agreement, the district will contribute $44,600 to lessen the burden for the employees.

The district is paying for that amount from a few different sources. $26,000 will come from the general fund, available because of a net decrease of five teachers using the district's insurance. $7,300 is due to the fact that the board declined to take salaries for the year. The remaining $11,300 is from the district deciding not to conduct the annual perception survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The memorandum of understanding specified that it would be a one-time agreement. However, the board's documentation also said the district "will offer an additional $3,000/year to the single and $2,400/year to the family health insurance plans" during year one of the next master agreement. The documentation said it would do so "in an effort to retain current teachers and attract new teachers."

During the previous board meeting on Feb. 27, Chairman Kent Harfmann attributed the increase in insurance costs to both the rising cost of health care generally, as well as the fact that the district's claims had outpaced the premiums it had been paying.

Among a slew of others who spoke on the issue during the Feb. 27 meeting, Sixth grade teacher Slone Seuss spoke about the impact rising costs have had on her finances.

"I think the most disheartening part about all of this is that 28 years into my career, and my earning power is steadily decreasing," Seuss said. "It's hard to feel valued. It's hard to feel respected in this profession anymore."

Teachers Union Co-President Aaron Wilke spoke briefly with the school board during Monday's meeting after the memorandum of understanding had been approved. He asked several board members and district staff members to stand, and then led the room of teachers in giving them a round of applause.

"I want to thank you," Wilke said.

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
20180611-507-unraveled-escape-18.jpg
Business
Unraveled owners plan to escape to new Rochester location before its building is demolished
March 20, 2023 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Utilities RPU logo
Local
Rochester Public Utilities launching new thermostat program
March 20, 2023 02:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
wpv bill.png
Health
Rochester legislators aim to curb workplace violence in health care, human services settings
March 20, 2023 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Spring Ice Cream
Community
Photos: Slice of Life March 2023
March 20, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA Boys Basketball Championship
Prep
P-E-M has sights on second boys basketball state title in school history
March 20, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rochester Public Library
Local
Olmsted County adds social worker outreach program in wake of library pilot
March 20, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Dr. Marsha Danielson
Local
Minnesota State College Southeast President Marsha Danielson reprimanded, pays $5K in restitution
March 20, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle