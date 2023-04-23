Kasson-Mantorville Elementary principal Ariana Wright named new superintendent for Lake City Public Schools

LAKE CITY, Minn. — Ariana Wright, the principal for Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School, has been named the new superintendent for Lake City Public Schools.

Wright will officially step into her new role in July after having been the K-M principal for eight years.

"It's very bittersweet to move on from Kasson-Mantorville. It's been a dream job," Wright said. "I have always looked for opportunities to make the greatest impact in my leadership, and this is an excellent opportunity to have a wider impact by supporting and leading an entire district."

Kasson, where K-M Elementary school is located, is 16 miles west of downtown Rochester. Lake City is roughly 35 miles northeast of downtown Rochester on the shore of the Mississippi River.

Wright said Lake City has a reputation for providing individualized education for its students. She also said the Lake City community has cultivated a lot of support for its students and schools.

"Lake City has a lot of opportunities for students to try different activities and also offers a wide range of athletic opportunities for students that is unmatched among other school districts their size," Wright said.

Wright is stepping into the superintendent position being vacated by Erick Enger, who held the role for just shy of a decade.

The student population of Lake City Public Schools is roughly 1,200. The student population of Kasson-Mantorville is 2,160.

Although she's stepping into her first role as superintendent, Wright has built a reputation as an influential school leader. Last year, she was named a National Distinguished Principal. And, under her leadership, K-M Elementary was designated a "school of excellence" from the Minnesota Association of Elementary Principals.

Heath Oeltjen, chairman of the Lake City School Board, said the district received 13 applications for the role. Wright rose to the top of their list, Oeltjen said, because of her enthusiasm for education, students and even Lake City specifically.

"She had a lot of creative ideas that she's implemented in her school," Oeltjen said. "Hopefully she can bring some of that creativity to Lake City."