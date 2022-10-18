Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School introduces students to the 'helping careers'

KASSON — There wasn't a fire in sight, but first-grader Tori Rhodes still got to experience rolling up the long hose firefighters would use at a scene. She may or may not become a firefighter later on, but on Tuesday, she got a very small taste about the job.

In another nearby classroom, workers with the Red Cross were teaching students about what to do in a fire. In yet another classroom, students were asking questions from a police officer.

Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School recruited a number of professionals to speak to students about their careers as part of its "Immersive Experiences" series. The goal of the program is to help students discover pathways they may eventually choose for careers.

"It gives them some ideas about what they may want to do in the future," Superintendent Mark Matuska said. "It really brings relevance to our entire educational system because now the kids know what they need to accomplish to get the career that's going to make them happy."

The program focused on what it called the "helping services," which included law enforcement, firefighters, the Red Cross, 4-H and others.

Chloe Schroeder, a 4-H extension agent, brought a plastic tub of water into one of the classrooms and told the students they were going to do an experiment. One student suggested it might involve an explosion.

"No explosions today, but that would be pretty fun," Schroeder replied.

Kasson-Mantorville first-grader Tori Rhodes rolls up a fire hose on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, as part of her school's Immersive Experiences series. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Instead, they tested a bunch of objects to see if the objects would float in the tub of water: an ear of corn, a marble, a leaf. One by one, they dropped them all into the water.

This is the second year Kasson-Mantorville has hosted the Immersive Experiences series. It has done so with the help of the Southeast Service Cooperative. The school and cooperative are hosting the Immersive Experience series for multiple grades throughout the year.

"You just never know what's going to connect (with kids)," said Jami Schwickerath with the Southeast Service Cooperative. "It really guides what we're doing."

School Resource Officer Jesse Kasel calls on a student at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin