News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School introduces students to the 'helping careers'

This is the second year Kasson-Mantorville has hosted the Immersive Experiences series.

IMG_5679.JPG
Kasson-Mantorville first-grader Zayne Jameson speaks with Dodge County 4-H extension agent Chloe Schroeder about whether an ear of corn will float.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
October 18, 2022 04:48 PM
KASSON — There wasn't a fire in sight, but first-grader Tori Rhodes still got to experience rolling up the long hose firefighters would use at a scene. She may or may not become a firefighter later on, but on Tuesday, she got a very small taste about the job.

In another nearby classroom, workers with the Red Cross were teaching students about what to do in a fire. In yet another classroom, students were asking questions from a police officer.

Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School recruited a number of professionals to speak to students about their careers as part of its "Immersive Experiences" series. The goal of the program is to help students discover pathways they may eventually choose for careers.

"It gives them some ideas about what they may want to do in the future," Superintendent Mark Matuska said. "It really brings relevance to our entire educational system because now the kids know what they need to accomplish to get the career that's going to make them happy."

The program focused on what it called the "helping services," which included law enforcement, firefighters, the Red Cross, 4-H and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chloe Schroeder, a 4-H extension agent, brought a plastic tub of water into one of the classrooms and told the students they were going to do an experiment. One student suggested it might involve an explosion.

"No explosions today, but that would be pretty fun," Schroeder replied.

IMG_5725.JPG
Kasson-Mantorville first-grader Tori Rhodes rolls up a fire hose on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, as part of her school's Immersive Experiences series.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Instead, they tested a bunch of objects to see if the objects would float in the tub of water: an ear of corn, a marble, a leaf. One by one, they dropped them all into the water.

This is the second year Kasson-Mantorville has hosted the Immersive Experiences series. It has done so with the help of the Southeast Service Cooperative. The school and cooperative are hosting the Immersive Experience series for multiple grades throughout the year.

"You just never know what's going to connect (with kids)," said Jami Schwickerath with the Southeast Service Cooperative. "It really guides what we're doing."

SRO 1.jpg
School Resource Officer Jesse Kasel calls on a student at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Hammer 2.jpg
Kasson firefighter Matt Peck helps Kasson-Mantorville first-grader Jasper Oscarson hammer a brick through a shaft on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. The exercise was one of several students could take part in as part of the school's Immersive Experiences program.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: EDUCATIONKASSON-MANTORVILLEAMERICAN RED CROSS4-H
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
