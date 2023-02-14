99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Don't eat the blue snow either: Kasson-Mantorville pilots 'nature-based kindergarten'

"We're already seeing the positive effects with social emotional learning and a decrease in behavioral referrals," Principal Ariana Wright said.

Nature-Based Kindergarten at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary Schoo
Kelly Schmidt, a kindergarten teacher at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School, talks with students in her nature-based kindergarten class about some tracks in the snow that they found Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Kasson.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
February 14, 2023 01:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

KASSON — While wandering around outside the school, kindergarten teacher Kelly Schmidt stopped to investigate a patch of snow with one of her students who was curious about its blue tint.

As it turns out, bunny pee can have that effect on snow, given the right ingredients: a buckthorn diet and some sunlight.

"It's such a crazy, cool thing," Schmidt told the student, Carter. "There's blue spots everywhere."

Also Read
Orchestra 1.jpg
Local
Mayo High School to perform in Minneapolis for the Minnesota Music Educators Association
Century High School performed at the Minnesota Music Educators Association in 2018.
February 14, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Schueller talks about the cold weather call to a dead body
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 14, 2023 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Mustafa Rahsad Bush
Local
Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Schueller talks about the cold weather call to a dead body
The Post Bulletin sat down with Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller to talk about how law enforcement conducted the investigation into the death of Kimberly Robinson.
February 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Schmidt is piloting a program at the school called nature-based kindergarten. As part of that, her class spends multiple hours outside midweek, dubbed "Wilderness Wednesday."

"I just know how great I feel when I'm outside," Schmidt said. "I know how much I love the adventure, the exploration and just the curiosity about all things around me. And I just thought 'How can we do something like this for our kids in the public school setting?'"

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to her own love for nature, Schmidt's idea for the program was nurtured by her sister-in-law, who works with a similar program for preschool students in Duluth, called the Secret Forest Playschool. That school was part of a study conducted by the University of Minnesota, which showed positive results among nature-based learners.

Schmidt spent almost a year researching the concept before making a presentation for the school's leadership. The school then offered the class to families, gauging their interest and requiring them to opt into the format.

They had enough of a response to fill two classrooms. At the beginning of the year, they sent a list home with students to make sure they had the appropriate weather gear for cold and wet days.

The class' outdoor time was a little more guided when they began. They worked on things like learning their boundaries. As time went by, the students became the ones initiating what they wanted to explore, and subsequently what facets of nature they learn about.

Nature-Based Kindergarten at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary Schoo
Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School kindergarteners in Kelly Schmidt's nature-based kindergarten class explore Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023, in Kasson.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

They have different areas of the school's property they use for the program: a hill, a tree-lined strip, as well as open spaces.
"We are really fortunate to have such a beautiful property at KM Elementary School," Schmidt wrote via email.

They even incorporate nature into class time that isn't necessarily spent outdoors. They journal about their nature experiences. They also bring things from outside into the classroom to use "in place of typical learning materials," Schmidt said.

Schmidt has laminated books so the students can spend time reading outside.

Unstructured time in nature can build on academic concepts. For example, this past Wednesday, a student used a plastic mold to pack a load of snow into a specific shape. She then presented it to Schmidt, obviously proud of her creation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's a sphere!" the student exclaimed.

"Oooo ... close," Schmidt responded. "Not a sphere. The other one."

"It's a cylinder!" the student exclaimed again, just as excited as the first time.

Nature-Based Kindergarten at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary Schoo
Luna Martin, a Kasson-Mantorville kindergartener, shows off a find during her nature-based kindergarten class Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Kasson.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"Cylindeeeer," Schmidt confirmed, placing plenty of emphasis on the word. "Love it."

Elementary Principal Ariana Wright said kindergarten can be a "big jump" for students who are transitioning from play-based learning in preschool or day care to more academic expectations. Because of that, the nature-based kindergarten can be a good bridge between the two.

"We're already seeing the positive effects with social-emotional learning and a decrease in behavioral referrals," Wright said. "We're seeing that our nature-based students are keeping on track with other students throughout the grade level. So, we are seeing a couple really promising data points."

The school is looking into the possibility of expanding the program to other grade levels.

Like Wright, Schmidt has noticed more than one benefit from the program. Able to burn off their excessive amounts of energy outside, the students seem more focused when they are indoors, she says. The format also has allowed her to get to know her students better.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I get to see them in a different way out here," Schmidt said. "I feel like I can serve them better in the classroom as well."

On Wednesday, the students sang a "going outside song" as they got dressed in their snow gear. They then marched together to a chosen grove of trees. Then, they started dashing in different directions to learn in a dozen different ways: by digging in the snow, by playing make believe with stories about ice queens, and yes — even by discovering the occasional patch of blue bunny pee.

Nature-Based Kindergarten at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary Schoo
Kelly Schmidt, a kindergarten teacher at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School, talks with students in her nature-based kindergarten class about some of the things they observed outside Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Kasson.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Nature-Based Kindergarten at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary Schoo
Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School kindergarteners in Kelly Schmidt's nature-based kindergarten class line up to head inside Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023, in Kasson.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Nature-Based Kindergarten at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary Schoo
Kasson-Mantorville Elemetary School kindergarteners in Kelly Schmidt's nature-based kindergarten class line up to head outside Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023, in Kasson.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Nature-Based Kindergarten at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary Schoo
Kelly Schmidt, a kindergarten teacher at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School, works with students in her nature-based kindergarten class Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Kasson.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Nature-Based Kindergarten at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary Schoo
Kelly Schmidt, a kindergarten teacher at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School, talks with students in her nature-based kindergarten class about a bird's nest that they found Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Kasson.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Nature-Based Kindergarten at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary Schoo
Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School kindergarteners in Kelly Schmidt's nature-based kindergarten class put away their winter clothes before lunch Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023, in Kasson.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Nature-Based Kindergarten at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary Schoo
Kelly Schmidt, a kindergarten teacher at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School, works with students in her nature-based kindergarten class Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Kasson.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: EDUCATIONKASSON-MANTORVILLE
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 12-18, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 14, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 5-11, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 14, 2023 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Asked and Answered - James Aakre
Community
Fixing broken machines keeps Rochester's James Aakre going
There is one man in town who can fix any gaming console from a Nintendo Entertainment System to a PS4.
February 14, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
IMG_1759.jpg
Business
Carroll’s Corn kicks off celebration of 30 years in downtown Rochester
"It's like I'm running a legacy, more than a business, and I want to honor what Pat (Carroll) laid the foundation,” said owner Seamus Kolb.
February 13, 2023 07:53 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson