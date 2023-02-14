Don't eat the blue snow either: Kasson-Mantorville pilots 'nature-based kindergarten'

KASSON — While wandering around outside the school, kindergarten teacher Kelly Schmidt stopped to investigate a patch of snow with one of her students who was curious about its blue tint.

As it turns out, bunny pee can have that effect on snow, given the right ingredients: a buckthorn diet and some sunlight.

"It's such a crazy, cool thing," Schmidt told the student, Carter. "There's blue spots everywhere."

Schmidt is piloting a program at the school called nature-based kindergarten. As part of that, her class spends multiple hours outside midweek, dubbed "Wilderness Wednesday."

"I just know how great I feel when I'm outside," Schmidt said. "I know how much I love the adventure, the exploration and just the curiosity about all things around me. And I just thought 'How can we do something like this for our kids in the public school setting?'"

In addition to her own love for nature, Schmidt's idea for the program was nurtured by her sister-in-law, who works with a similar program for preschool students in Duluth, called the Secret Forest Playschool. That school was part of a study conducted by the University of Minnesota, which showed positive results among nature-based learners.

Schmidt spent almost a year researching the concept before making a presentation for the school's leadership. The school then offered the class to families, gauging their interest and requiring them to opt into the format.

They had enough of a response to fill two classrooms. At the beginning of the year, they sent a list home with students to make sure they had the appropriate weather gear for cold and wet days.

The class' outdoor time was a little more guided when they began. They worked on things like learning their boundaries. As time went by, the students became the ones initiating what they wanted to explore, and subsequently what facets of nature they learn about.

They have different areas of the school's property they use for the program: a hill, a tree-lined strip, as well as open spaces.

"We are really fortunate to have such a beautiful property at KM Elementary School," Schmidt wrote via email.

They even incorporate nature into class time that isn't necessarily spent outdoors. They journal about their nature experiences. They also bring things from outside into the classroom to use "in place of typical learning materials," Schmidt said.

Schmidt has laminated books so the students can spend time reading outside.

Unstructured time in nature can build on academic concepts. For example, this past Wednesday, a student used a plastic mold to pack a load of snow into a specific shape. She then presented it to Schmidt, obviously proud of her creation.

"It's a sphere!" the student exclaimed.

"Oooo ... close," Schmidt responded. "Not a sphere. The other one."

"It's a cylinder!" the student exclaimed again, just as excited as the first time.

"Cylindeeeer," Schmidt confirmed, placing plenty of emphasis on the word. "Love it."

Elementary Principal Ariana Wright said kindergarten can be a "big jump" for students who are transitioning from play-based learning in preschool or day care to more academic expectations. Because of that, the nature-based kindergarten can be a good bridge between the two.

"We're already seeing the positive effects with social-emotional learning and a decrease in behavioral referrals," Wright said. "We're seeing that our nature-based students are keeping on track with other students throughout the grade level. So, we are seeing a couple really promising data points."

The school is looking into the possibility of expanding the program to other grade levels.

Like Wright, Schmidt has noticed more than one benefit from the program. Able to burn off their excessive amounts of energy outside, the students seem more focused when they are indoors, she says. The format also has allowed her to get to know her students better.

"I get to see them in a different way out here," Schmidt said. "I feel like I can serve them better in the classroom as well."

On Wednesday, the students sang a "going outside song" as they got dressed in their snow gear. They then marched together to a chosen grove of trees. Then, they started dashing in different directions to learn in a dozen different ways: by digging in the snow, by playing make believe with stories about ice queens, and yes — even by discovering the occasional patch of blue bunny pee.

