SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kasson-Mantorville principal leads her school into the spotlight

Ariana Wright is in her eighth year as principal for Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School.

File_000 (10).jpeg
Kasson-Mantorville Elementary Principal Ariana Wright.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
October 20, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

KASSON — It's been a good year for Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School Principal Ariana Wright.

She was named a "national distinguished principal" by the National Association of Elementary School Principals. On top of the recognition she received as an individual, the elementary school she leads was named a "school of excellence" from the Minnesota Association of Elementary Principals.

ALSO READ
2292819+concordia college.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota schools guarantee admission to community college transfers
Twelve institutions have partnered with the Minnesota Private Colleges organization to ease the process for community college students looking to transfer to a four-year school.
October 19, 2022 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
Mayo, Red Wing girls swimming
Local
Rochester Public Schools approves funds for Mayo High School pool maintenance
Work on the pool is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and wrap up that fall.
October 18, 2022 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Load More

"People who know me well know I'm rarely — if ever — speechless," Wright said about the moment she realized she was named a distinguished principal. "And in that moment, I was speechless."

As part of her recognition as an exceptional principal, Wright traveled to Washington, D.C., in early October, speaking with officials from the U.S. Department of Education about some of the challenges in education. She spoke about issues such as mental health and staffing in special education.

Kasson-Mantorville Elementary was one of only four schools in the state to receive the "school of excellence" designation for the year 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coincidentally, Byron's elementary school was also named a school of excellence in 2021. The two school districts border each other to the west of Rochester.

Kasson-Mantorville Superintendent Mark Matuska said Wright's success as a leader is based in her passion for students and how she builds strong relationships. Because of her commitment, she's been able to set high expectations for excellence.

"She knows how critical relationships are, and she's built strong relationships with everyone on her staff — from the teachers to the custodians to the lunchroom to the paraprofessionals," Matuska said. "Ariana really loves her job. And that love of her job is very contagious."

The accolades for Kasson-Mantorville's elementary school didn't just start recently, though. In May, the school was recognized nationally as a Project Lead the Way Distinguished School. A press release at the time said the recognition "honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs."

According to the school district, Kasson-Mantorville was the only elementary school in Minnesota to have received the Project Lead the Way Distinguished School designation for the past five years in a row.

Wright is in her eighth year as principal for Kasson-Mantorville Elementary.

She began her education career as a music teacher. But, she knew she wanted to move on to the administrative level where she could have a broader impact.

She credited her staff, the school's families, and the students themselves when speaking about the recognition she's received. She also pointed out that she's not the first principal from Kasson-Mantorville to be named a national distinguished principal. Michelle Krell took home the award for Kasson-Mantorville in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A leader can't be recognized at the level I've been recognized without the incredible work of a huge team of supporters," Wright said. "Obviously, there's something special happening here in this place with these people that can produce the leadership that we have produced."

Related Topics: EDUCATIONKASSON-MANTORVILLE
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Racine tornado survivors move into their rebuilt home
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 20, 2022 08:03 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Andre Crockett
Local
Crockett works to open new rec center in Rochester
Andre Crockett is turning to the old Gage East gym to house his mentorship academy, and he's fundraising $100,000 to renovate it.
October 20, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Racine Home Rebuilt After December Tornado
Local
Racine tornado survivors move into their rebuilt home
Seconds after Isaac Wolfgram shut the basement door, a tornado tore the roof off their home in an unprecedented severe weather outbreak in December 2021.
October 20, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
LWV District 1.jpg
Local
Candidates point to unique insights in Olmsted County District 1 race
Loring Stead and Laurel Podulke-Smith address decision making, renewable energy and crime during League of Women Voters forum for county commissioner seat that serves much of Rochester's core.
October 19, 2022 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen