Kasson-Mantorville principal leads her school into the spotlight

KASSON — It's been a good year for Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School Principal Ariana Wright.

She was named a "national distinguished principal" by the National Association of Elementary School Principals. On top of the recognition she received as an individual, the elementary school she leads was named a "school of excellence" from the Minnesota Association of Elementary Principals.

"People who know me well know I'm rarely — if ever — speechless," Wright said about the moment she realized she was named a distinguished principal. "And in that moment, I was speechless."

As part of her recognition as an exceptional principal, Wright traveled to Washington, D.C., in early October, speaking with officials from the U.S. Department of Education about some of the challenges in education. She spoke about issues such as mental health and staffing in special education.

Kasson-Mantorville Elementary was one of only four schools in the state to receive the "school of excellence" designation for the year 2022.

Coincidentally, Byron's elementary school was also named a school of excellence in 2021. The two school districts border each other to the west of Rochester.

Kasson-Mantorville Superintendent Mark Matuska said Wright's success as a leader is based in her passion for students and how she builds strong relationships. Because of her commitment, she's been able to set high expectations for excellence.

"She knows how critical relationships are, and she's built strong relationships with everyone on her staff — from the teachers to the custodians to the lunchroom to the paraprofessionals," Matuska said. "Ariana really loves her job. And that love of her job is very contagious."

The accolades for Kasson-Mantorville's elementary school didn't just start recently, though. In May, the school was recognized nationally as a Project Lead the Way Distinguished School. A press release at the time said the recognition "honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs."

According to the school district, Kasson-Mantorville was the only elementary school in Minnesota to have received the Project Lead the Way Distinguished School designation for the past five years in a row.

Wright is in her eighth year as principal for Kasson-Mantorville Elementary.

She began her education career as a music teacher. But, she knew she wanted to move on to the administrative level where she could have a broader impact.

She credited her staff, the school's families, and the students themselves when speaking about the recognition she's received. She also pointed out that she's not the first principal from Kasson-Mantorville to be named a national distinguished principal. Michelle Krell took home the award for Kasson-Mantorville in 2014.

"A leader can't be recognized at the level I've been recognized without the incredible work of a huge team of supporters," Wright said. "Obviously, there's something special happening here in this place with these people that can produce the leadership that we have produced."