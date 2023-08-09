Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kasson-Mantorville superintendent finishes his 12 years with the district

Superintendent Mark Matuska resigned to start a position at another school district in southern Minnesota.

Mark Matuska, Kasson-Mantorville Superintendent
Mark Matuska.
Contributed
By Staff reports
Today at 8:57 PM

KASSON, Minn. — Kasson-Mantorville Superintendent Mark Matuska is resigning to start a position at another school district in southern Minnesota. Matuska has been the superintendent since 2011.

“With this move, Suzy and I will be able to share a lot more time with our family members in the area, and I will be able to help provide more assistance to my siblings with care for our parents,” Matuska wrote in a letter shared with district families on Tuesday evening, Aug. 8. “I have been so honored to be the KoMet Superintendent for the past dozen years but am also excited for this new venture.”

Matuska previously worked as a high school biology teacher and middle school principal. He was also district director for the United States House of Representatives and assistant commissioner for the Department of Natural Resources.

Find more news important to you

Matuska thanked the school board members and staff for their work in student academics and leading facility plans at the schools.

“Academically, we have grown to be one of the premier educational facilities in the region, and our facilities are second to none because of the efforts of many previous school board members and staff,” Matuska wrote. “I am certain this success corresponds directly to the strong vision of the school board, excellent leadership from our administrative team members, and a commitment to excellence from our entire staff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also acknowledged the community for their welcome to his family.

“We will cherish our years at K-M for the rest of our lives,” Matuska wrote. “I wish everyone all the best in your search for your next superintendent and will always have a special place in my heart for all of the great people from Kasson and Mantorville.”

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Rochester woman injured in crash on Minnesota Highway 42
9h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Sara Ann Poole
Local
Red Wing woman accused of hitting father of children with bat in front of kids
11h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
?? ??AWP Behind the Scenes
Members Only
Lifestyle
Minnesota pet photographer's project puts focus on Rochester's dogs
12h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_1253.JPG
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Loy Show Barn 'Sparks' Rochester bluegrass scene
8h ago
 · 
By  John Sievers
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
49 hours, 227 nautical miles, 7 people I trust my life with
15h ago
 · 
By  Steve Lange
080223-PJ Calkins
Members Only
Business
New cannabis law will bring a wave of jobs, opportunities in Southeast Minnesota, cannabis advocates say
15h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Brayden Gjere
Members Only
Sports
Mabel's Gjere feels this is the season he gains respect of fellow stock car drivers
16h ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten