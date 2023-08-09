Kasson-Mantorville superintendent finishes his 12 years with the district

KASSON, Minn. — Kasson-Mantorville Superintendent Mark Matuska is resigning to start a position at another school district in southern Minnesota. Matuska has been the superintendent since 2011.

“With this move, Suzy and I will be able to share a lot more time with our family members in the area, and I will be able to help provide more assistance to my siblings with care for our parents,” Matuska wrote in a letter shared with district families on Tuesday evening, Aug. 8. “I have been so honored to be the KoMet Superintendent for the past dozen years but am also excited for this new venture.”

Matuska previously worked as a high school biology teacher and middle school principal. He was also district director for the United States House of Representatives and assistant commissioner for the Department of Natural Resources.

Matuska thanked the school board members and staff for their work in student academics and leading facility plans at the schools.

“Academically, we have grown to be one of the premier educational facilities in the region, and our facilities are second to none because of the efforts of many previous school board members and staff,” Matuska wrote. “I am certain this success corresponds directly to the strong vision of the school board, excellent leadership from our administrative team members, and a commitment to excellence from our entire staff.”

He also acknowledged the community for their welcome to his family.

“We will cherish our years at K-M for the rest of our lives,” Matuska wrote. “I wish everyone all the best in your search for your next superintendent and will always have a special place in my heart for all of the great people from Kasson and Mantorville.”