Kasson-Mantorville teacher accused of sexually assaulting pre-teen students

Two students have come forward to say the teacher sexually assaulted them during the school day.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 4:48 PM

MANTORVILLE, Minn. — A 24-year-old Kasson-Mantorville teacher is facing charges related to sexually assaulting two female minors while he was employed at the school, according to new charges filed today in Dodge County District Court.

Kian Sean Moran is charged with felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct against a minor under 14 years old, fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

He is scheduled to appear in court June 28.

Superintendent Mark Matuska of Kasson-Mantorville schools did not immediately respond to several questions from the Post Bulletin, including if Moran is still employed by the district and in what capacity.

According to the criminal complaint:

A school resource officer began interviewing students at the school on April 21, 2023 after multiple students told Principal Josh Larson about inappropriate contact between Moran and multiple students.

According to the complaint:

Moran was at the school when he sexually assaulted two female students who are between 11 and 12 years old. One of the students told law enforcement that Moran was working as a substitute teacher.

Two other students told law enforcement they witnessed inappropriate behavior by Moran towards students.

Moran told the school resource officer that he maintains a three-foot radius from any student and denied sexually assaulting the girls.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
